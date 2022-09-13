Trending:
Sporting Kansas City 3, D.C. United 0

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 10:44 pm
D.C. United 0 0 0
Sporting Kansas City 1 2 3

First Half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Shelton, 1 (Tzionis), 34th minute.

Second Half_2, Sporting Kansas City, Voloder, 1, 70th; 3, Sporting Kansas City, Salloi, 7, 87th.

Goalies_D.C. United, David Ochoa, Jon Kempin; Sporting Kansas City, Kendall McIntosh, John Pulskamp.

Yellow Cards_Espinoza, Sporting Kansas City, 29th; Morrison, D.C. United, 31st; Benteke, D.C. United, 63rd; Smith, D.C. United, 73rd.

Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Gjovalin Bori, Jair Marrufo. 4th Official_Michael Radchuk.

___

Lineups

D.C. United_David Ochoa; Steven Birnbaum, Andy Najar (Miguel Berry, 86th), Chris Odoi-Atsem (Kimarni Smith, 61st), Donovan Pines; Sofiane Djeffal (Chris Durkin, 68th), Ravel Morrison, Victor Palsson (Jackson Hopkins, 86th), Martin Rodriguez; Christian Benteke, Ola Kamara (Nigel Robertha, 61st).

Sporting Kansas City_Kendall McIntosh; Andreu Fontas, Kayden Pierre, Benjamin Sweat, Robert Voloder; Cameron Duke (Felipe Hernandez, 46th), Roger Espinoza (Erik Thommy, 46th), Remi Walter; Daniel Salloi, Khiry Shelton (William Agada, 61st), Marinos Tzionis (Johnny Russell, 61st).

