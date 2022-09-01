Sportlight-Week Ahead, Sept. 2-8

Sept. 2 1901 — Seven-year-old Ogden wins two races in a single day at Sheepshead Bay race track in Coney Island, New York. Ogden edges Cameron by a head in the second race on the card, a six furlong sprint on the main track. In the sixth race, a 1 1-16 mile distance on the turf, Ogden beats Monarka by a length. 1908 — Tommy Burns knocks out Bill Lang in the sixth round in... READ MORE

Sept. 2

1901 — Seven-year-old Ogden wins two races in a single day at Sheepshead Bay race track in Coney Island, New York. Ogden edges Cameron by a head in the second race on the card, a six furlong sprint on the main track. In the sixth race, a 1 1-16 mile distance on the turf, Ogden beats Monarka by a length.

1908 — Tommy Burns knocks out Bill Lang in the sixth round in Melbourne for his last successful defense of his heavyweight title.

1924 — Bill Tilden wins his fifth straight U.S. men’s singles title with a 6-1, 9-7, 6-2 victory over Bill Johnston.

1940 — Byron Nelson wins the PGA by beating Sam Snead 1-up at the Hershey Country Club in Pennsylvania.

1945 — Frank Parker wins the men’s singles title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships by beating Bill Talbert. Sarah Palfrey Cooke beats Pauline Betz for the women’s title.

1970 — The tie-break debuts in Grand Slam tennis at the U.S. Open. A total of 26 tie-breaks (the nine-point sudden death tie-break) are played on the first day of the tournament. Bob McKinley and Ray Ruffels both win matches in fifth-set tie-breaks.

1971 — Sixteen-year-old Chris Evert wins the first of her record 101 U.S. Open matches, defeating Edda Buding, 6-1, 6-0, in 42 minutes. Jimmy Connors, playing on 19th birthday, comes back from a two-set deficit to beat Alex Olmedo for his first U.S. Open victory.

1984 — In his first NFL start, Atlanta’s Gerald Riggs rushes for 202 yards and scores two touchdowns as the Falcons beat New Orleans 36-28.

1991 — Jimmy Connors turns 39 years old and rallies from a 2-5 fifth-set deficit to defeat 24-year-old Aaron Krickstein, 3-6, 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 7-6. The fourth-round Labor Day match lasts 4 hours and 41 minutes.

1995 — Frank Bruno wins a heavyweight championship in his fourth attempt registering a unanimous decision over Oliver McCall to take his WBC title in Wembley, England.

2001 — Michael Schumacher becomes the winningest driver in Formula One history, winning the Belgian Grand Prix for his 52nd career victory. Schumacher breaks the mark shared with Alain Prost and clinches his fourth world championship.

2004 — In a second-round match, Sargis Sargsian defeats Nicolas Massu, 6-7 (8), 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4, in five hours and nine minutes. It’s the second-longest match on record at the U.S. Open and falls 18 minutes shy of breaking the record for longest match, set in 1992 when Stefan Edberg defeated Michael Chang in 5:26 in the semifinals.

2007 — Clay Buchholz throws a no-hitter in his second career start against the Baltimore Orioles.

2008 — Adrian Beltre goes 5 for 6 and hits for the cycle in a 12-6 Seattle Mariners win over the Texas Rangers.

2019 — Justin Verlander pitches the third no-hitter of his career as the Astros defeat the Blue Jays 2-0.

_____

Sept. 3

1921 — The U.S. defeats Japan in five straight matches to win the Davis Cup.

1932 — Ellsworth Vines wins the men’s singles title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships with a three-set victory over France’s Henri Cochet.

1944 — Frank Parker wins the men’s singles title with a four-set victory over Bill Talbert in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships. Pauline Betz captures her third straight women’s title with 6-3, 8-6 victory over Margaret Osborne.

1945 — Frank Parker defends his U.S. Open title, defeating Bill Talbert 14-12, 6-1, 6-2 in the final of the first postwar U.S. Open.

1956 — Jockey John Longden surpasses Sir Gordon Richards’ then-record number of wins by riding Arrogate to victory in the Del Mar Handicap at Del Mar Racetrack to attain his 4,871st victory.

1975 — Martina Navratilova, 18, defeats Margaret Court, who is 33 and competing in her 11th and final U.S. Open, 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

1977 — Ken Rosewall, two months shy of his 43rd birthday, is beaten by 24-year-old Jose Higueras, 6-4, 6-4. The in a best-of-three-set third-round match marks Rosewall’s final U.S. Open singles match.

1989 — Chris Evert defeats 15-year-old Monica Seles, 6-0, 6-2, for her 101st and final U.S. Open singles win.

1994 — Miami beats Georgia Southern 56-0, breaking an NCAA record with its 58th consecutive home victory. The Hurricanes surpass Alabama’s record of 57 wins in a row at home set from 1962-82.

2001 — Jockey John Velazquez becomes the first jockey to ride six winners on a single card at Saratoga Racecourse. Velazquez guides Starine to a 5¼-length victory in the Diana Handicap, a 1 1-8 mile turf race, for his sixth win.

2007 — Pedro Martinez completes his comeback from major shoulder surgery, becoming the 15th pitcher to strike out 3,000 batters in his career. The New York Mets’ right-hander fans Aaron Harang for the milestone as the Mets post a 10-4 win over Cincinnati.

2016 — Serena Williams’ dominating third-round victory at the U.S. Open is notable for a milestone: 307 Grand Slam wins. Williams’ 6-2, 6-1 win over 47th-ranked Johanna Larsson of Sweden improves her major-tournament mark to 307-42, putting her one win up on Martina Navratilova among women and tying Roger Federer among all players in the Open era.

2017 — UCLA’s Josh Rosen fakes the spike and throws a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Lasley with 43 seconds remaining and UCLA overcomes a 34-point deficit to stun Texas A&M 45-44. Rosen is 35 of 59 for 491 yards and throws four fourth-quarter touchdowns. UCLA scores on five straight possessions after trailing 44-10 with 4:08 to play in the third quarter.

_____

Sept. 4

1920 — Man o War wins the 1 5/8-mile Lawrence Realization Stakes at Belmont Park by 100 lengths, the largest winning margin in modern racing history. His time of 2:40 4/5 shatters the world record by 6 4/5 seconds for his fifth record performance of the year.

1932 — Olin Dutra defeats Frank Walsh in the final round 4 and 3 to win the PGA Championship.

1951 — Frank Sedgman becomes the first Australian to win the men’s singles title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships, beating Victor Seixas in three sets. Sixteen-year-old Maureen Connolly wins the first of three consecutive women’s titles, beating Shirley Fry in three sets.

1966 — The Houston Oilers holds the Denver Broncos to no first downs in a 45-7 rout.

1983 — Lynn Dickey of Green Bay completes 27 of 31 passes, including 18 straight, for 333 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Packers in a 41-38 overtime victory over Houston.

1992 — Jimmy Connors loses to Ivan Lendl 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 in his record 115th and final U.S. Open singles match.

1993 — New York Yankees pitcher Jim Abbott no-hits Cleveland Indians 4-0 at Yankee Stadium.

1994 — Fu Mingxia of China becomes the first woman to win consecutive highboard world diving titles, beating countrywoman Chi Bin in Rome.

1994 — Dan Marino of the Miami Dolphins becomes the second quarterback with 300 touchdown passes by throwing for five scores in a 39-35 victory over New England. Dan Marino passes for 473 yards and Patriot’s quarterback Drew Bledsoe passes for 421 yards and four touchdowns. It’s second time two opposing quarterbacks each pass for 400 yards and four touchdowns in the same game.

2002 — Argentina defeats the U.S. 87-80 in the world basketball championships at Indianapolis. It’s the first loss for a U.S. team in 59 games since the Americans began sending NBA players to international tournaments in 1992.

2010 — DeMarco Murray’s career-best 218 yards rushing leads Oklahoma to a 31-24 victory for the Sooners’ 800th win.

2010 — Andy Dalton becomes TCU’s winningest quarterback, running for two touchdowns and throwing for another in the No. 6 Horned Frogs’ 30-21 victory over Oregon State. His 30th win moves him past Sammy Baugh, who had held the mark since the mid-1930s.

2017 — J.D. Martinez ties a major league record by hitting four home runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks rout the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-0 for their 11th straight victory.

2017 — Madison Keys eliminates Elina Svitolina in three sets to give the U.S. four women in the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time in 15 years. Keys joins Americans Venus Williams, CoCo Vandeweghe and Sloane Stephens.

_____

Sept. 5

1922 — The U.S. beats Australia 4-1 to capture the Davis Cup for the third straight year.

1938 — Don Budge leads the U.S. to a 3-2 victory over Australia in the Davis Cup final at Philadelphia. Budge beats Adrian Quist of Australia 8-6, 6-1, 6-2 to wrap up the title.

1949 — Pancho Gonzalez captures his second consecutive men’s singles title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships. Gonzalez needs 67 games — the most ever in a final — to defeat Ted Schroeder, 16-18, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. Mary Osborne du Pont defeats Doris Hart 6-4, 6-1 for the women’s title.

1951 — Maureen Connolly, 16, wins the U.S. women’s singles title with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 victory over Shirley Fry.

1975 — Martina Navratilova of Czechoslovakia loses to Chris Evert in the U.S. Open semifinals, then appears at the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service office in New York and asks for political asylum.

1989 — Chris Evert’s illustrious career ends in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open when she blows a 5-2 first-set lead and is beaten 7-6, 6-2 by Zina Garrison. Evert’s record at the U.S. Open is 101-12 and she finishes her career with a match record of 1,304-145 and 18 Grand Slam titles.

1990 — Ivan Lendl’s bid for a record nine straight U.S. Open men’s finals ends in the quarterfinals. Pete Sampras wins in five sets, 6-4, 7-6, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2.

1998 — Mark McGwire becomes the third player in baseball history to reach 60 home runs, as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-0. He joins Babe Ruth and Roger Maris with 60 homers in a single season.

2001 — Old rivals Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras battle in a classic match. Sampras wins in four sets, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5), with neither player losing serve.

2002 — The U.S. men finish without a medal at the basketball world championships. Yugoslavia comes back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and defeats the U.S. 81-78. After going 58-0 using NBA players in international competitions, the Americans lose two straight.

2007 — Alicia Sacramone’s floor routine rallies the U.S. to the world women’s gymnastics title in Stuttgart, Germany. The Americans finishes with 184.4 points, beating defending champion China by .95 for their second world title, and the first won on foreign soil.

2009 — Three-year-old filly Rachel Alexandra becomes the first female to win the Grade I Woodward Stakes when she holds off Macho Again by a head at Saratoga.

2011 — Antron Brown becomes the first NHRA racer to win the U.S. Nationals in both Top Fuel and Pro Stock Motorcycle, beating Del Worsham in the Top Fuel final. Brown, five-time winner this season, completes a successful transition to Top Fuel from Pro Stock Motorcycle in 2008.

2013 — Denver’s Peyton Manning ties an NFL record with seven touchdown passes against the Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens to lead the Broncos to a 49-27 win in the season opener. Manning becomes the sixth player to throw for that many, and the first since Joe Kapp on Sept. 28, 1969.

2020 — 8-1 Underdog Authentic holds off heavy favorite Tiz the Law to win the 146th Kentucky Derby.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.