|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|N.Y Mets
|-230
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+190
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-225
|Miami
|+188
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|-260
|Washington
|+215
|Milwaukee
|-196
|at
|COLORADO
|+164
|at SAN DIEGO
|-174
|Arizona
|+146
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|-162
|Boston
|+136
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-200
|Minnesota
|+168
|Toronto
|OFF
|at
|BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Cleveland
|-188
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+158
|at HOUSTON
|-255
|Texas
|+210
|at LA ANGELS
|-148
|Detroit
|+126
|at SEATTLE
|-154
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|+130
|Interleague
|Atlanta
|-225
|at
|OAKLAND
|+188
|College Football
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Clemson
|21½
|24½
|(50½)
|at
|GEORGIA
|TECH
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Buffalo
|1
|2½
|(52½)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sunday
|San Francisco
|6½
|6½
|(41½)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at CINCINNATI
|6
|6½
|(44½)
|Pittsburgh
|New Orleans
|5½
|5½
|(42½)
|at
|ATLANTA
|at MIAMI
|2½
|2½
|(46½)
|New
|England
|at WASHINGTON
|4
|3½
|(43½)
|Jacksonville
|Indianapolis
|8
|8½
|(46½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Philadelphia
|4½
|3½
|(48½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at CAROLINA
|2½
|2½
|(41½)
|Cleveland
|Baltimore
|6
|6½
|(44½)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|at LA CHARGERS
|4
|3½
|(52½)
|Las
|Vegas
|at TENNESSEE
|6½
|5½
|(43½)
|NY
|Giants
|Kansas City
|3
|3½
|(53½)
|at
|ARIZONA
|Green Bay
|1½
|1½
|(48½)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|Tampa Bay
|2½
|1½
|(50½)
|at
|DALLAS
|Monday
|Denver
|5
|6½
|(42½)
|at
|SEATTLE
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.