The Associated Press
September 5, 2022 5:33 pm
MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
N.Y Mets -230 at PITTSBURGH +190
at PHILADELPHIA -225 Miami +188
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Cincinnati OFF
at ST. LOUIS -260 Washington +215
Milwaukee -196 at COLORADO +164
at SAN DIEGO -174 Arizona +146
at LA DODGERS OFF San Francisco OFF
American League
at TAMPA BAY -162 Boston +136
at N.Y YANKEES -200 Minnesota +168
Toronto OFF at BALTIMORE OFF
Cleveland -188 at KANSAS CITY +158
at HOUSTON -255 Texas +210
at LA ANGELS -148 Detroit +126
at SEATTLE -154 Chicago White Sox +130
Interleague
Atlanta -225 at OAKLAND +188
College Football
Monday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Clemson 21½ 24½ (50½) at GEORGIA TECH
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Buffalo 1 (52½) at LA RAMS
Sunday
San Francisco (41½) at CHICAGO
at CINCINNATI 6 (44½) Pittsburgh
New Orleans (42½) at ATLANTA
at MIAMI (46½) New England
at WASHINGTON 4 (43½) Jacksonville
Indianapolis 8 (46½) at HOUSTON
Philadelphia (48½) at DETROIT
at CAROLINA (41½) Cleveland
Baltimore 6 (44½) at NY JETS
at LA CHARGERS 4 (52½) Las Vegas
at TENNESSEE (43½) NY Giants
Kansas City 3 (53½) at ARIZONA
Green Bay (48½) at MINNESOTA
Tampa Bay (50½) at DALLAS
Monday
Denver 5 (42½) at SEATTLE

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Top Stories