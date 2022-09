MLBWednesdayNational LeagueFAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLineat PITTSBURGHOFFN.YMetsOFFMilwaukee-200atCOLORADO+168at LA DODGERS-330SanFrancisco+265at PITTSBURGHOFFN.YMetsOFFat PHILADELPHIA-180Miami+152at CHICAGO CUBSOFFCincinnatiOFFat ST. LOUIS-320Washington+260at SAN DIEGO-225Arizona+188American Leagueat N.Y YANKEESOFFMinnesotaOFFat LA ANGELS-134Detroit+114at SEATTLE-156ChicagoWhiteSox+132at N.Y YANKEESOFFMinnesotaOFFat TAMPA BAYOFFBostonOFFToronto-162atBALTIMORE+136at KANSAS CITYOFFClevelandOFFat HOUSTONOFFTexasOFFInterleagueAtlanta-255atOAKLAND+210College FootballFridayFAVORITEOPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOGat UCF4½6½(61½)LouisvilleBoise State15½16½(44)atNEWMEXICOSaturdayWake Forest6½13½(65½)atVANDERBILTat OHIO STATE44½43½(68½)ArkansasStateat MIAMI26½26½(54½)SouthernMissat PENN STATE24½24½(53½)OhioNorth Carolina7½7½(68½)atGEORGIASTATEAlabama17½20½(64½)atTEXASat NORTHWESTERN10½9½(58½)Dukeat ARKANSAS9½8½(52½)SouthCarolinaUTSA2½1½(54½)atARMYat KANSAS STATE8½7½(57½)Missouriat CENTRAL MICHIGAN5½4½(58½)SouthAlabamaWestern Michigan6½6½(52½)atBALLSTATEat NOTRE DAME17½20½(51½)Marshallat TEXAS A&M16½18½(53½)AppalachianStateMemphis6½5½(50½)atNAVYMaryland27½27½(65½)atCHARLOTTEat AIR FORCE13½17½(49)ColoradoTennessee3½6½(66½)atPITTSBURGHat WISCONSIN13½16½(48½)WashingtonStateat MICHIGAN STATE34½34½(55½)Akronat IOWA5½3½(41½)IowaStateat CAL13½12½(49½)UNLVat TEXAS TECH4½2½(65½)Houstonat COLORADO STATE7½7½(58½)MiddleTennesseeat ILLINOIS4½4½(56½)VirginiaUAB6½6½(50½)atLIBERTYat EAST CAROLINA12½12½(50½)OldDominionat WEST VIRGINIA16½13½(59½)Kansasat TULSA5½5½(61½)NorthernIllinoisat LOUISIANA10½11½(56½)EasternMichiganat FLORIDA3½4½(51½)Kentuckyat OKLAHOMA31½32½(71½)KentStateat TEXAS STATE10½13½(60½)FloridaInternationalSyracuse19½23½(49½)atUCONNat TOLEDO30½28½(49½)UMassat OKLAHOMA STATE10½10½(57½)ArizonaStateat NEBRASKA21½22½(62½)GeorgiaSouthernUSC11½9½(66½)atSTANFORDat AUBURN22½23½(50½)SanJoseStateat VIRGINIA... READ MORE

