Sports on TV for October 3-9

Monday, October 3
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: First Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.
NFL FOOTBALL8:15 p.m.
ESPN — LA Rams at San Francisco
|Tuesday, October 4
|COLLEGE GOLF
|4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.
TBS — Philadelphia at Houston
TNT — Preseason: Detroit at New York
TNT — Preseason: New Orleans at Chicago
NHLN — Global Series: San Jose at Eisbaren Berlin
NHLN — Preseason: Carolina at Buffalo
NHLN — Preseason: Los Angeles at Anaheim —
|Wednesday, October 5
|COLLEGE GOLF
|4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Tennessee
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Baylor
TNT — Preseason: Boston at NY Rangers
TNT — Preseason: Dallas at Colorado —
|Thursday, October 6
|AUTO RACING
|1:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España, First Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, First Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
ESPN — Preseason: Miami at Brooklyn
ESPN — Preseason: Minnesota at LA Lakers
PRIMEVIDEO — Indianapolis at Denver
NHLN — Preseason: New Jersey at NY Islanders —
|Friday, October 7
|AUTO RACING
|1:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan
ESPNU — Harvard at Cornell
FS1 — Nebraska at Rutgers
ESPN2 — Houston at Memphis
FS1 — Colorado St. at Nevada
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España, Second Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Second Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|10 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (GIRL’S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
ESPN — Wild Card Series: TBD
ESPN — Wild Card Series: TBD
ESPN — Wild Card Series: TBD
FOX — International Friendly: England vs. U.S., London —
|Saturday, October 8
|AUTO RACING
|3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan
SHO — WBC Showtime Championship: Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo (Super-Welterweights), Carson, Calif.
ABC — Texas vs. Oklahoma, Dallas
ESPN — Tennessee at LSU
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Missouri at Florida
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
CBS — TBA
ESPNU — East Carolina at Tulane
FS1 — TBA
ABC — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
FOX — TBA
ESPNU — Kansas St. at at Iowa St.
NFLN — James Madison at Arkansas St.
ABC — TBA
NBC — Notre Dame vs. BYU, Las Vegas
CBS — Texas A&M at Alabama
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
ESPN — Oregon St. at Stanford
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)
ESPN — Wild Card Series: TBD
ESPN2 — Wild Card Series: TBD
ESPN — Wild Card Series: TBD
ESPN2 — Wild Card Series: TBD
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United
NBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brighton & Hove Albion —
|Sunday, October 9
|AUTO RACING
|2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs – Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida St. at Notre Dame
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Mississippi
ESPN2 — Indiana at Rutgers
ESPNU — Stanford at Utah
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Open de España, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)
ESPN — Wild Card Series: TBD
ESPN — Wild Card Series: TBD
NFLN — NY Giants vs. Green Bay, London
CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Buffalo, LA Chargers at Cleveland, Miami at NY Jets, Tennessee at Washington, Houston at Jacksonville
FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Minnesota, Detroit at New England, Seattle at New Orleans, Atlanta at Tampa Bay
CBS — San Francisco at Carolina
FOX — Regional Coverage: Dallas at LA Rams OR Philadelphia at Arizona
NBC — Cincinnati at Baltimore
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton
ESPN2 — MLS: TBA —
