Sports on TV for September 12-18

Adv10(All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsMonday, September 12NFL FOOTBALL8:15 p.m.
ABC — Denver at Seattle
ESPN — Denver at Seattle
ESPN2 — Denver at Seattle (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Leeds United —
|Tuesday, September 13
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida St. at Florida
TBS — TBA
ESPN — WNBA Finals: TBD, Game 2 —
|Wednesday, September 14
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Louisville at Kentucky
FS1 — Oakland at Texas —
|Thursday, September 15
|AUTO RACING
|4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 8, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics, Playoffs – Round of 8, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, First Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, First Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
FOX — Oakland at Houston
PRIME VIDEO — LA Chargers at Kansas City
FOX — LA Chargers at Kansas City
ESPN — WNBA Finals: TBD, Game 3 —
|Friday, September 16
|AUTO RACING
|5 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Louisville at UCF
CBSSN — Boise St. at New Mexico
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Georgetown at St. John’s
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Aston Villa —
|Saturday, September 17
|AUTO RACING
|7:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs – Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
ABC — Ohio at Penn State
ESPN — South Carolina at Arkansas
ESPN2 — Missouri at Kansas St.
ESPNU — North Carolina at Georgia St.
FOX — Alabama at Texas
FS1 — Duke at Northwestern
NBC/PEACOCK — Marshall at Notre Dame
CBS — Colorado at Air Force
ABC — Tennessee at Pittsburgh
FOX — Washington St. at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Texas A&M
ESPNU — Virginia at Illinois
FS1 — Houston at Texas Tech
ESPN — Kentucky at Florida
NFLN — E. Michigan at Louisiana-Lafayette
ABC — Southern Cal at Stanford
ESPN2 — Arizona St. at Oklahoma St.
ESPNU — San Jose St. at Auburn
FS1 — Georgia Southern at Nebraska
ESPN — Baylor at BYU
FS1 — Mississippi St. at Arizona
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Third Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Wolverhampton
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Brighton & Hove Albion
NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur —
|Sunday, September 18
|AUTO RACING
|3:30 p.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — LSU at Vanderbilt
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — Nebraska at Kentucky
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Marco Simone GC, Guidonia RM, Italy
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Portland Classic, Final Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Final Round, Silverado Resort and Spa – North Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Cleveland, New England at Pittsburgh, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, Miami at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Detroit, Tampa Bay at New Orleans, Carolina at NY Giants
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Rams, Seattle at San Francisco
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Dallas, Houston at Denver, Arizona at Las Vegas
NBC — Chicago at Green Bay
USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Brentford
ESPN — MLS: Portland at Columbus
ESPN2 — USL Championship: Sacramento Republic FC at Orange COunty SC
ESPN — WNBA Finals: TBD, Game 4 —
___
