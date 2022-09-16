On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Sports on TV for September 19-25

The Associated Press
September 16, 2022 10:45 am
4 min read
      

        READ MORE

Adv17
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, September 19
NFL FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Buffalo

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Buffalo (ManningCast)

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at Philadelphia —

Tuesday, September 20
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.

TBS — Houston at Tampa Bay

9:30 p.m.

TBS — St. Louis at San Diego

WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.

ESPN — WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Las Vegas, Game 5 (If Necessary) —

Wednesday, September 21
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Missouri at Tennessee

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at Kansas

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Leagues Cup: Chivas De Guadalajara at FC Cincinnati

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Leagues Cup: Club America at Nashville —

Thursday, September 22
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — West Virginia at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at Georgia St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.

ESPNU — Wisconsin at Purdue

FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.

ESPNU — World Cup: TBD, Sydney

GOLF
1 p.m.

GOLF — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 1, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

8 p.m.

GOLF — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 1, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

FOX — TBA

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Pittsburgh at Cleveland

SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Belgium vs. Wales, Group D, Brussels, Belgium —

Friday, September 23
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL Premiership: TBD

CFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Hamilton at Montreal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia at Syracuse

8 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at Air Force

GOLF
11:30 a.m.

GOLF — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 2, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

8 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (Taped)

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif. (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 285: Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally (Light-Heavyweights), Dublin

SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 a.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: Japan vs. U.S., Düsseldorf, Germany

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Germany vs. Hungary, Group C, Leipzig, Germany —

Saturday, September 24
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Playoffs – Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Clemson at Wake Forest

ESPN — Missouri at Auburn

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — Maryland at Michigan

FS1 — Duke at Kansas

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — Florida at Tennessee

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Toledo at San Diego St.

4 p.m.

FOX — Oregon at Washington St.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

ESPN2 — N. Illinois at Kentucky

FS1 — Iowa at Rutgers

NFLN — Marshall at Troy

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Wisconsin at Ohio St.

ESPNU — Charlotte at South Carolina

8 p.m.

FOX — Kansas St. at Oklahoma

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — Stanford at Washington

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 3, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

8 a.m.

NBC — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 3, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif. —

Sunday, September 25
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs – Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — Georgia at Florida

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TCU at Kansas

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Purdue at Iowa

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Louisville at Florida St.

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington at UCLA

GOLF
12 p.m.

NBC — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Singles Matches, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (Kay-Rod Cast)

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Chicago, Kansas City at Indianapolis, Buffalo at Miami, Cincinnati at NY Jets

FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Tennessee, Detroit at Minnesota, Baltimore at New England, Philadelphia at Washington, New Orleans at Carolina

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Jacksonville at LA Chargers

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Arizona, Green Bay at Tampa Bay, Atlanta at Seattle

8:20 p.m.

NBC — San Francisco at Denver —

Top Stories