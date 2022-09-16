Sports on TV for September 19-25

Adv17(All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsMonday, September 19NFL FOOTBALL7:15 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Buffalo
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Buffalo (ManningCast)
8:30 p.m.
|Adv17
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, September 19
|NFL FOOTBALL
|7:15 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Buffalo
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Buffalo (ManningCast)
ABC — Minnesota at Philadelphia —
|Tuesday, September 20
|MLB BASEBALL
|6:30 p.m.
TBS — Houston at Tampa Bay
TBS — St. Louis at San Diego
ESPN — WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Las Vegas, Game 5 (If Necessary) —
|Wednesday, September 21
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Missouri at Tennessee
ESPNU — Texas at Kansas
ESPN2 — Leagues Cup: Chivas De Guadalajara at FC Cincinnati
ESPN2 — Leagues Cup: Club America at Nashville —
|Thursday, September 22
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — West Virginia at Virginia Tech
ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at Georgia St.
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Wisconsin at Purdue
|FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — World Cup: TBD, Sydney
GOLF — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 1, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
GOLF — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 1, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
FOX — TBA
PRIME VIDEO — Pittsburgh at Cleveland
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Belgium vs. Wales, Group D, Brussels, Belgium —
|Friday, September 23
|AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
|12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL Premiership: TBD
ESPN2 — Hamilton at Montreal
ESPN — Virginia at Syracuse
FS1 — Nevada at Air Force
GOLF — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 2, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (Taped)
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif. (Taped)
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|4 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 285: Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally (Light-Heavyweights), Dublin
ESPN2 — International Friendly: Japan vs. U.S., Düsseldorf, Germany
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Germany vs. Hungary, Group C, Leipzig, Germany —
|Saturday, September 24
|AUTO RACING
|12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Playoffs – Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
ABC — Clemson at Wake Forest
ESPN — Missouri at Auburn
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — Maryland at Michigan
FS1 — Duke at Kansas
ABC — TBA
CBS — Florida at Tennessee
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — Toledo at San Diego St.
FOX — Oregon at Washington St.
ESPN — Arkansas at Texas A&M
ESPN2 — N. Illinois at Kentucky
FS1 — Iowa at Rutgers
NFLN — Marshall at Troy
ABC — Wisconsin at Ohio St.
ESPNU — Charlotte at South Carolina
FOX — Kansas St. at Oklahoma
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — Stanford at Washington
GOLF — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 3, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
NBC — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 3, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif. —
|Sunday, September 25
|AUTO RACING
|2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
FS1 — NHRA: The Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs – Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia at Florida
ESPNU — TCU at Kansas
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Purdue at Iowa
ESPNU — Louisville at Florida St.
ESPNU — Washington at UCLA
NBC — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Singles Matches, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees
ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (Kay-Rod Cast)
CBS — Regional Coverage: Houston at Chicago, Kansas City at Indianapolis, Buffalo at Miami, Cincinnati at NY Jets
FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Tennessee, Detroit at Minnesota, Baltimore at New England, Philadelphia at Washington, New Orleans at Carolina
CBS — Jacksonville at LA Chargers
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Rams at Arizona, Green Bay at Tampa Bay, Atlanta at Seattle
NBC — San Francisco at Denver —
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.