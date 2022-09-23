Sports on TV for September 26-October 2

Adv24(All times Eastern)Schedule subject to change and/or blackoutsMonday, September 26GOLF4 a.m. GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Final Round, National – Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped) NFL FOOTBALL8:15 p.m. ABC — Dallas at NY Giants Insight by... READ MORE

Adv24 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, September 26 GOLF 4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Open de France, Final Round, National – Albatros Course, Guyancourt, France (Taped)

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at NY Giants

ESPN — Dallas at NY Giants

ESPN2 — Dallas at NY Giants (ManningCast)

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: England vs. Germany, Group C, London —

Tuesday, September 27 MLB BASEBALL 7:30 p.m.

TBS — TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S) 2 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: Saudi Arabia vs. U.S., Murcia, Spain —

Wednesday, September 28 COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPNU — South Carolina at Georgia

FS1 — Ohio St. at Michigan

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Baylor at Iowa St. —

Thursday, September 29 AUTO RACING 5:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN — Utah St. at BYU

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Providence

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, First Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, First Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss. —

Friday, September 30 AUTO RACING 5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs – Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

CFL FOOTBALL 10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ottawa at British Columbia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — Tulane at Houston

ESPNU — Penn at Dartmouth

8 p.m.

FS1 — San Diego St. at Boise St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at UCLA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Second Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Second Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Collins Hill at Buford —

Saturday, October 1 AUTO RACING 5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

12 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Talladega 250, Playoffs – Round of 18, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

4 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sparks 300, Playoffs – Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

7 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 12 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — Navy at Air Force

ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi

ESPN2 — Purdue at Minnesota

ESPNU — Temple at Memphis

FOX — TBA

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

FS1 — Michigan St. at Maryland

7 p.m.

ESPN — LSU at Auburn

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

8 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

10:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona St. at Southern Cal

11 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

FISHING 8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C.

GOLF 7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland

HORSE RACING 4 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 10 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 286: Patricio Pitbull vs. Ádám Borics (Featherweights), Long Beach, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham United —

Sunday, October 2 AUTO RACING 7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped)

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs – Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S) 12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn at Dartmouth

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Arkansas at Mississippi St.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 – Texas at Texas Tech

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Iowa St. at Kansas St.

FISHING 8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C.

GOLF 6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Atlanta

NFL FOOTBALL 9:30 a.m.

NFLN — Minnesota vs. New Orleans, London

1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Atlanta, Jacksonville at Philadelphia, NY Jets at Pittsburgh, Buffalo at Baltimore, LA Chargers at Houston

FOX — Regional Coverage: Washington at Dallas, Seattle at Detroit, Tennessee at Indianapolis, Chicago at NY Giants

4:05 p.m.

FOX — Arizona at Carolina

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Green Bay OR Denver at Las Vegas

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Kansas City at Tampa Bay

SOCCER (MEN’S) 11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Leeds United

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS: LA FC at Portland

5 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Seattle at Kansas City —

