St. Louis 11, L.A. Dodgers 0

St. Louis
Los Angeles
ab
r
h
bi
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|11
|12
|11
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|7
|0
|
|Edman ss-2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pujols dh
|4
|2
|2
|5
|
|T.Turner ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Burleson ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lux ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|DeLuzio cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Turner dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bellinger cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yepez lf-1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Carlson cf-rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Taylor lf-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nootbaar rf-lf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|
|T.Thompson cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knizner c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vargas 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Donovan 2b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alberto 2b-p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|St. Louis
|002
|330
|210
|—
|11
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Alberto (3), Muncy (11). DP_St. Louis 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_St. Louis 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Nootbaar (11), Yepez (11), Carlson 2 (27), Donovan (19), Lux (19). HR_Pujols 2 (21), Nootbaar (14), Yepez (12), Burleson (1).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quintana W,3-1
|6
|2-3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Z.Thompson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Dickerson
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heaney L,3-3
|3
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Bickford
|1
|1-3
|3
|4
|3
|0
|2
|Kimbrel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ferguson
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Alberto
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Heaney (Goldschmidt).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:57. A_50,041 (56,000).
