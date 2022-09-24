Trending:
St. Louis 11, L.A. Dodgers 0

The Associated Press
September 24, 2022 1:22 am
St. Louis

Los Angeles

ab
r
h
bi

St. Louis Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 11 12 11 Totals 32 0 7 0
Edman ss-2b 4 2 1 0 Betts rf 4 0 0 0
Pujols dh 4 2 2 5 T.Turner ss 2 0 0 0
Burleson ph-dh 1 1 1 1 Lux ss 2 0 2 0
Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 0 0 Smith c 4 0 1 0
DeLuzio cf 1 0 0 0 J.Turner dh 2 0 1 0
Arenado 3b 5 0 0 0 Barnes ph 1 0 0 0
DeJong ss 0 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 1 0 0 0
Yepez lf-1b 5 2 2 1 Muncy 3b 4 0 1 0
Carlson cf-rf 5 2 2 1 Taylor lf-2b 2 0 0 0
Nootbaar rf-lf 5 1 3 3 T.Thompson cf-lf 4 0 0 0
Knizner c 5 0 0 0 Vargas 1b 3 0 1 0
Donovan 2b-3b 3 1 1 0 Alberto 2b-p 3 0 1 0
St. Louis 002 330 210 11
Los Angeles 000 000 000 0

E_Alberto (3), Muncy (11). DP_St. Louis 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_St. Louis 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Nootbaar (11), Yepez (11), Carlson 2 (27), Donovan (19), Lux (19). HR_Pujols 2 (21), Nootbaar (14), Yepez (12), Burleson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Quintana W,3-1 6 2-3 5 0 0 0 6
Z.Thompson 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Dickerson 1 2 0 0 1 0
Los Angeles
Heaney L,3-3 3 2-3 4 4 4 2 5
Bickford 1 1-3 3 4 3 0 2
Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ferguson 1 4 2 2 0 1
Alberto 2 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_Heaney (Goldschmidt).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:57. A_50,041 (56,000).

