St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 1

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 11:14 pm
< a min read
      

Milwaukee

St. Louis

ab
r
h
bi

Milwaukee St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 1 10 1 Totals 32 4 10 4
Yelich lf 5 0 2 0 Edman ss-2b 4 0 0 0
Adames ss 4 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0
Tellez 1b 4 0 2 0 DeJong ss 0 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 5 0 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 2 0
Wong 2b 3 0 1 0 Arenado 3b 4 1 1 1
McCutchen dh 4 0 0 0 Donovan 2b 3 1 1 0
Peterson 3b 3 1 1 0 O’Neill lf 1 1 1 0
Narváez c 4 0 1 0 Pujols dh 3 0 1 1
Taylor cf 3 0 1 1 Burleson rf 3 0 1 0
DeLuzio cf 0 0 0 0
Molina c 4 0 1 1
Nootbaar cf-rf 3 1 1 1
Milwaukee 010 000 000 1
St. Louis 020 010 01x 4

E_Wong (14). DP_Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 1. LOB_Milwaukee 12, St. Louis 7. 2B_Pujols (13). HR_Arenado (29), Nootbaar (12). SF_Taylor (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Burnes L,10-7 7 7 3 3 1 5
Boxberger 2-3 3 1 1 0 0
Kelley 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
St. Louis
Wainwright W,11-9 5 8 1 1 2 3
Pallante H,8 1 0 0 0 1 1
Hicks H,8 1 1 0 0 1 2
Gallegos H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2
Helsley S,17-21 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Burnes (Pujols).

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:10. A_46,459 (45,494).

