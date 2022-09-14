St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 1

Milwaukee
St. Louis
ab
r
h
bi
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|1
|10
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|10
|4
|
|Yelich lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Edman ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donovan 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Peterson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Burleson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DeLuzio cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nootbaar cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Milwaukee
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|St. Louis
|020
|010
|01x
|—
|4
E_Wong (14). DP_Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 1. LOB_Milwaukee 12, St. Louis 7. 2B_Pujols (13). HR_Arenado (29), Nootbaar (12). SF_Taylor (3).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Burnes L,10-7
|7
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Boxberger
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kelley
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wainwright W,11-9
|5
|
|8
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Pallante H,8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hicks H,8
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Gallegos H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Helsley S,17-21
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Burnes (Pujols).
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:10. A_46,459 (45,494).
