St. Louis 4, Washington 1

Washington
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
1
7
1
1
7
Thomas cf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.246
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|1
|7
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Meneses rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.344
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|García 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Call lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Vargas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.307
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|4
|1
|6
|
|Nootbaar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Donovan 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|a-Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|DeJong ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.329
|Arenado dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Dickerson lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|b-Carlson ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|O’Neill cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Gorman 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Edman ss-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Washington
|010
|000
|000_1
|7
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|300
|10x_4
|8
|0
a-flied out for Donovan in the 8th. b-lined out for Dickerson in the 8th.
E_García (14). LOB_Washington 5, St. Louis 4. 2B_Meneses 2 (8), García (17), Dickerson (13), Gorman (12). HR_Donovan (3), off Espino; Gorman (14), off Cishek. RBIs_Vargas (13), Donovan (38), O’Neill (57), Gorman 2 (35). SF_O’Neill.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Cruz, García); St. Louis 2 (Knizner, Arenado). RISP_Washington 1 for 7; St. Louis 1 for 3.
GIDP_Cruz, Meneses, O’Neill.
DP_Washington 1 (Abrams, García, Voit); St. Louis 2 (Donovan, Gorman, Goldschmidt; Edman, Gorman, Goldschmidt).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino, L, 0-7
|5
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|5
|85
|4.28
|Machado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.47
|Cishek
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|4.79
|McGee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|4.66
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, W, 2-1
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|87
|3.15
|Hicks, H, 7
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|4.76
|Gallegos, H, 9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.82
|Helsley, S, 14-18
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|0.98
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_2:49. A_37,629 (45,494).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.