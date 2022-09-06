Trending:
St. Louis 4, Washington 1

The Associated Press
September 6, 2022 10:54 pm
Washington
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
32
1
7
1
1
7

Thomas cf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.246

Totals 32 1 7 1 1 7
Thomas cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246
Meneses rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .344
Voit 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218
Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .233
Ruiz c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .251
García 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .294
Call lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .194
Vargas 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .307
Abrams ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .214
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 8 4 1 6
Nootbaar rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230
Donovan 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .287
a-Pujols ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266
DeJong ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .158
Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .329
Arenado dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .301
Dickerson lf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .289
b-Carlson ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240
O’Neill cf-lf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .228
Gorman 2b 3 1 2 2 0 1 .237
Knizner c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Edman ss-3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Washington 010 000 000_1 7 1
St. Louis 000 300 10x_4 8 0

a-flied out for Donovan in the 8th. b-lined out for Dickerson in the 8th.

E_García (14). LOB_Washington 5, St. Louis 4. 2B_Meneses 2 (8), García (17), Dickerson (13), Gorman (12). HR_Donovan (3), off Espino; Gorman (14), off Cishek. RBIs_Vargas (13), Donovan (38), O’Neill (57), Gorman 2 (35). SF_O’Neill.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Cruz, García); St. Louis 2 (Knizner, Arenado). RISP_Washington 1 for 7; St. Louis 1 for 3.

GIDP_Cruz, Meneses, O’Neill.

DP_Washington 1 (Abrams, García, Voit); St. Louis 2 (Donovan, Gorman, Goldschmidt; Edman, Gorman, Goldschmidt).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Espino, L, 0-7 5 7 3 3 0 5 85 4.28
Machado 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.47
Cishek 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 4.79
McGee 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 4.66
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quintana, W, 2-1 5 5 1 1 0 5 87 3.15
Hicks, H, 7 2 1 0 0 0 1 20 4.76
Gallegos, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.82
Helsley, S, 14-18 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 0.98

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:49. A_37,629 (45,494).

