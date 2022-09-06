St. Louis 4, Washington 1

Washington

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

32

1

7

1

1

7 Thomas cf

4

0

1

0

0

1

.246 READ MORE

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 7 1 1 7 Thomas cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246 Meneses rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .344 Voit 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .233 Ruiz c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .251 García 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .294 Call lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .194 Vargas 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .307 Abrams ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .214

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 8 4 1 6 Nootbaar rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Donovan 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .287 a-Pujols ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266 DeJong ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .158 Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .329 Arenado dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .301 Dickerson lf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .289 b-Carlson ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 O’Neill cf-lf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .228 Gorman 2b 3 1 2 2 0 1 .237 Knizner c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Edman ss-3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .263

Washington 010 000 000_1 7 1 St. Louis 000 300 10x_4 8 0

a-flied out for Donovan in the 8th. b-lined out for Dickerson in the 8th.

E_García (14). LOB_Washington 5, St. Louis 4. 2B_Meneses 2 (8), García (17), Dickerson (13), Gorman (12). HR_Donovan (3), off Espino; Gorman (14), off Cishek. RBIs_Vargas (13), Donovan (38), O’Neill (57), Gorman 2 (35). SF_O’Neill.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Cruz, García); St. Louis 2 (Knizner, Arenado). RISP_Washington 1 for 7; St. Louis 1 for 3.

GIDP_Cruz, Meneses, O’Neill.

DP_Washington 1 (Abrams, García, Voit); St. Louis 2 (Donovan, Gorman, Goldschmidt; Edman, Gorman, Goldschmidt).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Espino, L, 0-7 5 7 3 3 0 5 85 4.28 Machado 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.47 Cishek 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 4.79 McGee 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 4.66

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana, W, 2-1 5 5 1 1 0 5 87 3.15 Hicks, H, 7 2 1 0 0 0 1 20 4.76 Gallegos, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.82 Helsley, S, 14-18 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 0.98

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:49. A_37,629 (45,494).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.