Sports News

St. Louis 4, Washington 1

The Associated Press
September 6, 2022 10:54 pm
Washington

St. Louis

ab
r
h
bi

Washington St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 7 1 Totals 30 4 8 4
Thomas cf 4 0 1 0 Nootbaar rf 4 0 0 0
Meneses rf 4 0 2 0 Donovan 3b 3 1 1 1
Voit 1b 4 0 1 0 Pujols ph 1 0 0 0
Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 DeJong ss 0 0 0 0
Ruiz c 4 0 0 0 Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 1 0
García 2b 4 1 1 0 Arenado dh 4 1 1 0
Call lf 3 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 3 1 2 0
Vargas 3b 3 0 1 1 Carlson ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Abrams ss 3 0 0 0 O’Neill cf-lf 2 0 0 1
Gorman 2b 3 1 2 2
Knizner c 3 0 0 0
Edman ss-3b 3 0 1 0
Washington 010 000 000 1
St. Louis 000 300 10x 4

E_García (14). DP_Washington 1, St. Louis 2. LOB_Washington 5, St. Louis 4. 2B_Meneses 2 (8), García (17), Dickerson (13), Gorman (12). HR_Donovan (3), Gorman (14). SF_O’Neill (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Espino L,0-7 5 7 3 3 0 5
Machado 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cishek 1 1 1 1 0 0
McGee 1 0 0 0 1 0
St. Louis
Quintana W,2-1 5 5 1 1 0 5
Hicks H,7 2 1 0 0 0 1
Gallegos H,9 1 0 0 0 0 0
Helsley S,14-18 1 1 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:49. A_37,629 (45,494).

Top Stories