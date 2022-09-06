St. Louis 4, Washington 1

Washington
St. Louis
ab
r
h
bi
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|4
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nootbaar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meneses rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Donovan 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|García 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arenado dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Call lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Vargas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Carlson ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gorman 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Edman ss-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Washington
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|300
|10x
|—
|4
E_García (14). DP_Washington 1, St. Louis 2. LOB_Washington 5, St. Louis 4. 2B_Meneses 2 (8), García (17), Dickerson (13), Gorman (12). HR_Donovan (3), Gorman (14). SF_O’Neill (7).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Espino L,0-7
|5
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Machado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cishek
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|McGee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quintana W,2-1
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Hicks H,7
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gallegos H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Helsley S,14-18
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_2:49. A_37,629 (45,494).
