St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis
Milwaukee
ab
r
h
bi
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Donovan 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yepez ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Nootbaar rf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Wong 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hiura dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peterson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|DeLuzio cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pujols dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mitchell cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Carlson cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Knizner c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Edman ss-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|110
|211
|000
|—
|6
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|100
|—
|2
DP_St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Donovan (20), Carlson 2 (29), Nootbaar (13), Goldschmidt (41), Edman (30), Mitchell (2). HR_Knizner (3), Tellez (34). SB_Goldschmidt (7). SF_Goldschmidt (4).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mikolas W,12-13
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|9
|Pallante
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Helsley
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houser L,6-10
|3
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Suter
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Gott
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Milner
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Strzelecki
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Suter pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
WP_Houser.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:13. A_29,341 (41,900).
