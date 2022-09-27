Trending:
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022 11:09 pm
< a min read
      

St. Louis

Milwaukee

ab
r
h
bi

St. Louis Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 9 5 Totals 32 2 6 2
Donovan 2b 2 1 1 0 Yelich lf 4 0 0 0
Yepez ph 1 0 1 1 Adames ss 4 0 1 0
DeJong ss 1 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 4 1 1 1
Nootbaar rf-lf 5 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 2 2 Wong 2b 2 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 Hiura dh 3 1 0 0
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 Peterson 3b 4 0 1 0
DeLuzio cf 1 0 0 0 Narváez c 4 0 0 0
Pujols dh 3 1 0 0 Mitchell cf 3 0 2 1
Carlson cf-rf 4 2 2 0
Knizner c 4 1 1 2
Edman ss-2b 2 0 1 0
St. Louis 110 211 000 6
Milwaukee 000 001 100 2

DP_St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Donovan (20), Carlson 2 (29), Nootbaar (13), Goldschmidt (41), Edman (30), Mitchell (2). HR_Knizner (3), Tellez (34). SB_Goldschmidt (7). SF_Goldschmidt (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Mikolas W,12-13 6 4 1 1 1 9
Pallante 1 2 1 1 1 0
Helsley 2 0 0 0 1 4
Milwaukee
Houser L,6-10 3 1-3 2 3 3 4 3
Suter 1 2 2 2 0 1
Gott 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Milner 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Rogers 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Strzelecki 2-3 0 0 0 1 1

Suter pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

WP_Houser.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:13. A_29,341 (41,900).

