St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 6 9 5 Totals 32 2 6 2 Donovan 2b 2 1 1 0 Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 Yepez ph 1 0 1 1 Adames ss 4 0 1 0 DeJong ss 1 0 0 0 Tellez 1b 4 1 1 1 Nootbaar rf-lf 5 1 1 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 1 0 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 2 2 Wong 2b 2 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 3 0 0 0 Hiura dh 3 1 0 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 Peterson 3b 4 0 1 0 DeLuzio cf 1 0 0 0 Narváez c 4 0 0 0 Pujols dh 3 1 0 0 Mitchell cf 3 0 2 1 Carlson cf-rf 4 2 2 0 Knizner c 4 1 1 2 Edman ss-2b 2 0 1 0

St. Louis 110 211 000 — 6 Milwaukee 000 001 100 — 2

DP_St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Donovan (20), Carlson 2 (29), Nootbaar (13), Goldschmidt (41), Edman (30), Mitchell (2). HR_Knizner (3), Tellez (34). SB_Goldschmidt (7). SF_Goldschmidt (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

St. Louis Mikolas W,12-13 6 4 1 1 1 9 Pallante 1 2 1 1 1 0 Helsley 2 0 0 0 1 4

Milwaukee Houser L,6-10 3 1-3 2 3 3 4 3 Suter 1 2 2 2 0 1 Gott 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 Milner 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Rogers 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Strzelecki 2-3 0 0 0 1 1

Suter pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

WP_Houser.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:13. A_29,341 (41,900).

