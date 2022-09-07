St. Louis 6, Washington 5

Washington
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|2
|8
|
|Nootbaar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Donovan dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.329
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|O’Neill cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.225
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Molina c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|2-DeLuzio pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Edman ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Washington
|000
|000
|140_5
|10
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|100
|005_6
|9
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for Adams in the 8th. 2-ran for Molina in the 9th.
LOB_Washington 6, St. Louis 4. 2B_Molina (8), Arenado (37), Edman (27). 3B_Hernández (4). HR_Voit (6), off Gallegos; Goldschmidt (35), off Abbott. RBIs_Hernández (29), Meneses (17), Voit 2 (12), García (32), Goldschmidt (108), Arenado (90), Dickerson (26), Molina (16), Edman 2 (53). S_Robles.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Vargas 2); St. Louis 2 (Dickerson, Nootbaar). RISP_Washington 2 for 6; St. Louis 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Dickerson. GIDP_Cruz, Meneses.
DP_St. Louis 2 (Arenado, Gorman, Goldschmidt; Edman, Gorman, Goldschmidt).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Abbott
|4
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|88
|4.06
|Ramírez
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|2.84
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.92
|Finnegan, L, 5-3
|
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|2
|1
|31
|3.79
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|6
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|98
|1.45
|Romero
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|1.35
|Gallegos
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|11
|3.33
|Z.Thompson
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.13
|Woodford, W, 4-0
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.04
Inherited runners-scored_Ramírez 1-0, Romero 1-0, Gallegos 1-1, Z.Thompson 1-1. WP_Z.Thompson.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:18. A_34,715 (45,494).
