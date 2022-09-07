St. Louis 6, Washington 5

Washington

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 10 5 3 7 Thomas lf-rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .245 Meneses rf-1b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .339 Voit 1b 4 1 3 2 0 1 .238 Ruiz c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Cruz dh 3 2 1 0 1 0 .234 García 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .293 Hernández 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .248 Vargas ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .295 Adams c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .187 1-Call pr-lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .188 Robles cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .224

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 9 6 2 8 Nootbaar rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .226 Donovan dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .290 Goldschmidt 1b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .329 Arenado 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .302 Dickerson lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .288 O’Neill cf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .225 Gorman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .233 Molina c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .219 2-DeLuzio pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Edman ss 4 0 1 2 0 0 .263

Washington 000 000 140_5 10 0 St. Louis 000 100 005_6 9 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Adams in the 8th. 2-ran for Molina in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 6, St. Louis 4. 2B_Molina (8), Arenado (37), Edman (27). 3B_Hernández (4). HR_Voit (6), off Gallegos; Goldschmidt (35), off Abbott. RBIs_Hernández (29), Meneses (17), Voit 2 (12), García (32), Goldschmidt (108), Arenado (90), Dickerson (26), Molina (16), Edman 2 (53). S_Robles.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Vargas 2); St. Louis 2 (Dickerson, Nootbaar). RISP_Washington 2 for 6; St. Louis 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Dickerson. GIDP_Cruz, Meneses.

DP_St. Louis 2 (Arenado, Gorman, Goldschmidt; Edman, Gorman, Goldschmidt).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Abbott 4 1-3 5 1 1 0 5 88 4.06 Ramírez 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 26 2.84 Edwards Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.92 Finnegan, L, 5-3 2-3 4 5 5 2 1 31 3.79

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery 6 2-3 3 1 1 2 6 98 1.45 Romero 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 8 1.35 Gallegos 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 11 3.33 Z.Thompson 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 14 2.13 Woodford, W, 4-0 1 2 0 0 0 0 13 2.04

Inherited runners-scored_Ramírez 1-0, Romero 1-0, Gallegos 1-1, Z.Thompson 1-1. WP_Z.Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:18. A_34,715 (45,494).

