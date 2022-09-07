Trending:
St. Louis 6, Washington 5

The Associated Press
September 7, 2022 11:20 pm
< a min read
      

Washington

St. Louis

ab
r
h
bi

Washington St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 10 5 Totals 34 6 9 6
Thomas lf-rf 5 0 1 0 Nootbaar rf 4 0 0 0
Meneses rf-1b 5 1 1 1 Donovan dh 4 1 2 0
Voit 1b 4 1 3 2 Goldschmidt 1b 3 2 1 1
Ruiz c 0 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 1 2 1
Cruz dh 3 2 1 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 1 1
García 2b 4 0 1 1 O’Neill cf 3 1 0 0
Hernández 3b 3 0 1 1 Gorman 2b 4 0 0 0
Vargas ss 4 0 0 0 Molina c 4 0 2 1
Adams c 3 0 1 0 DeLuzio pr 0 1 0 0
Call pr-lf 1 1 0 0 Edman ss 4 0 1 2
Robles cf 2 0 1 0
Washington 000 000 140 5
St. Louis 000 100 005 6

DP_Washington 0, St. Louis 2. LOB_Washington 6, St. Louis 4. 2B_Molina (8), Arenado (37), Edman (27). 3B_Hernández (4). HR_Voit (6), Goldschmidt (35). S_Robles (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Abbott 4 1-3 5 1 1 0 5
Ramírez 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Edwards Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1
Finnegan L,5-3 2-3 4 5 5 2 1
St. Louis
Montgomery 6 2-3 3 1 1 2 6
Romero 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Gallegos 1-3 3 3 3 0 1
Z.Thompson 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Woodford W,4-0 1 2 0 0 0 0

WP_Z.Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:18. A_34,715 (45,494).

