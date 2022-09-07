St. Louis 6, Washington 5

Washington
St. Louis
ab
r
h
bi
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|
|Thomas lf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nootbaar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meneses rf-1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Donovan dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Ruiz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|García 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|O’Neill cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hernández 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vargas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Molina c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Adams c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|DeLuzio pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Call pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Edman ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|000
|000
|140
|—
|5
|St. Louis
|000
|100
|005
|—
|6
DP_Washington 0, St. Louis 2. LOB_Washington 6, St. Louis 4. 2B_Molina (8), Arenado (37), Edman (27). 3B_Hernández (4). HR_Voit (6), Goldschmidt (35). S_Robles (10).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Abbott
|4
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Ramírez
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Finnegan L,5-3
|
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|2
|1
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery
|6
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|Romero
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gallegos
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Z.Thompson
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Woodford W,4-0
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Z.Thompson.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:18. A_34,715 (45,494).
