Sports News

St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in game 2 of series

The Associated Press
September 24, 2022 2:41 am
St. Louis Cardinals (89-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (104-47, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-3, 2.39 ERA, .93 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -187, Cardinals +159; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals face the Los Angeles Dodgers leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles has a 52-21 record in home games and a 104-47 record overall. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 2.86 ERA, which leads the NL.

St. Louis has an 89-63 record overall and a 38-36 record on the road. Cardinals hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the fourth-best percentage in the majors.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 35 doubles, three triples, 35 home runs and 80 RBI while hitting .270 for the Dodgers. Justin Turner is 11-for-30 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Tommy Edman has 29 doubles, four triples and 13 home runs for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols is 8-for-31 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .201 batting average, 2.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Price: 15-Day IL (wrist), Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (neck), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories