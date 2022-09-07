St. Louis Cardinals play the Washington Nationals Wednesday

Washington Nationals (48-88, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (80-56, first in the NL Central) St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-2, 4.39 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -311, Nationals +252; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

St. Louis is 80-56 overall and 46-23 at home. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.76 ERA, which ranks ninth in MLB play.

Washington is 48-88 overall and 26-41 on the road. The Nationals have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .314.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 35 doubles and 34 home runs while hitting .329 for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 14-for-38 with five doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Nelson Cruz has 16 doubles and 10 home runs for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 12-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .229 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .286 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

