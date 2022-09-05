On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Stoppage-time goal gives Valladolid first Spanish league win

The Associated Press
September 5, 2022 5:21 pm
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — It took a stoppage-time goal for Valladolid to pick up its first Spanish league victory of the season on Monday.

Shon Weissman scored three minutes into added time to give Valladolid a 1-0 home win over Almería in a match between promoted clubs.

Valladolid was coming off a 4-0 loss at Barcelona for its second defeat in three matches. It’s only point had come at winless Sevilla in the second round.

...

READ MORE

MADRID (AP) — It took a stoppage-time goal for Valladolid to pick up its first Spanish league victory of the season on Monday.

Shon Weissman scored three minutes into added time to give Valladolid a 1-0 home win over Almería in a match between promoted clubs.

Valladolid was coming off a 4-0 loss at Barcelona for its second defeat in three matches. It’s only point had come at winless Sevilla in the second round.

Almería beat Sevilla last weekend after opening with a loss to Real Madrid at home and a draw at Elche.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: A deadline to shift from paper to electronic records, as mandated by NARA and OMB, underscores the need for agencies to implement a broad digitization strategy. Download our exclusive ebook for expert advice on how to do that from EPA, GPO, the Library of Congress and NARA.

Valladolid, owned by Brazil great Ronaldo, is back in the first division after a one-year absence, while the Saudi-owned Almería had been in the second tier for seven seasons.

Almería next hosts Osasuna, while Valladolid is at Girona.

Defending champion Real Madrid leads the league after four rounds. It is the only team with a perfect start.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|12 Georgia Digital Government Summit
9|12 Defense Tech Week 2022
9|12 Auditing Cyber Security Programs (24...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories