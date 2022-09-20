Sunday, Monday football games fight for ratings supremacy

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NEW YORK (AP) — The Nielsen company’s list of the 20 most popular prime-time programs for the week of Sept. 12-18, their networks and viewerships:

1. NFL Football: Chicago at Green Bay, NBC, 19.55 million.

2. “NFL Pregame” (Sunday), NBC, 14.55 million.

3. “NFL Postgame” (Sunday), Fox, 10.77 million.

4. NFL Football: Denver at Seattle, ABC, 10.3 million.

5. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 10.2 million.

6. “Football Night in America,” NBC, 8.36 million.

7. NFL Football: Denver at Seattle, ESPN, 8 million.

8. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 7.03 million.

9. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 6.82 million.

10. “NFL Pregame” (Monday), ABC, 6.31 million.

11. “Emmy Awards,” NBC, 5.92 million.

12. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 4.47 million.

13. “Password” (Wednesday), NBC, 4.43 million.

14. “NFL Pregame (Monday), ESPN, 4.33 million.

15. “Password” (Tuesday), NBC, 3.88 million.

16. “FBI,” CBS, 3.86 million.

17. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.85 million.

18. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 3.83 million.

19. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 3.55 million.

20. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.51 million.

Top Stories