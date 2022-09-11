Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Mike Baumann from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Yennier Cano to Norfolk. Claimed C Cam Gallagher off waivers from San Diego and optioned him to Norfolk (IL). Designated RHP Rico Garcia for assignment. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent LF Rand Aguilar outright to Salt Lake (PCL). MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Josh Winder from St. Paul (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Jharel Cotton from St. Paul.... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Mike Baumann from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Yennier Cano to Norfolk. Claimed C Cam Gallagher off waivers from San Diego and optioned him to Norfolk (IL). Designated RHP Rico Garcia for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent LF Rand Aguilar outright to Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Josh Winder from St. Paul (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Jharel Cotton from St. Paul. Placed RHP Chris Archer on the 15-day IL. Sent RHP Bailey Ober on a rehab assignment to St. Paul. Optioned RHP Cole Sands to St. Paul.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred the rehab assignment of LHP Zack Britton from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) to Somerset (EL). Sent LHP Aroldis Chapman, RHP Miguel Castro and CF Harrison Bader on rehab assignments to Somerset. Optioned C Ben Rortvedt to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of RHP Collin Wiles from Las Vegas (PCL). Designated RHP Domingo Tapia for assignment. Reinstated RHP Brent Honeywell from the 60-day IL and was outrighted to Las Vegas (PCL). Sent LF Luis Barrera outright to Las Vegas.

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Tyson Miller from Round Rock (PCL). Designated RHP Kohei Arihara for assignment. Sent RHP Spencer Howard to Round Rock on a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated OF Teoscar Hernandez from the restricted list. Optioned SS Otto Lopez to Buffalo (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Robert Dugger on a rehab assignment to Louisville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated RHP Seranthony Dominguez from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Vinny Nittoli to Lehigh Valley (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated RHPs Craig Stammen and Tayler Scott from the IL. Optioned RHP Nabil Crismatt to El Paso (PCL). Sent 1B Matt Beaty outright to El Paso.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Released LHP Jake McGee.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Chris Pike to the active list. Placed RHP Wladimir Pinto on the reserve-left team list.

