Sunday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
September 11, 2022 8:44 pm
2 min read
      

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Mike Baumann from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Yennier Cano to Norfolk. Claimed C Cam Gallagher off waivers from San Diego and optioned him to Norfolk (IL). Designated RHP Rico Garcia for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent LF Rand Aguilar outright to Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Josh Winder from St. Paul (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Jharel Cotton from St. Paul....

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of RHP Collin Wiles from Las Vegas (PCL). Designated RHP Domingo Tapia for assignment. Reinstated RHP Brent Honeywell from the 60-day IL and was outrighted to Las Vegas (PCL). Sent LF Luis Barrera outright to Las Vegas.

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Tyson Miller from Round Rock (PCL). Designated RHP Kohei Arihara for assignment. Sent RHP Spencer Howard to Round Rock on a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated OF Teoscar Hernandez from the restricted list. Optioned SS Otto Lopez to Buffalo (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Robert Dugger on a rehab assignment to Louisville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated RHP Seranthony Dominguez from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Vinny Nittoli to Lehigh Valley (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated RHPs Craig Stammen and Tayler Scott from the IL. Optioned RHP Nabil Crismatt to El Paso (PCL). Sent 1B Matt Beaty outright to El Paso.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Released LHP Jake McGee.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Chris Pike to the active list. Placed RHP Wladimir Pinto on the reserve-left team list.

