Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Joe Kelly on the family medical leave list. Recalled LHP Tanner Banks from Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Optioned LHP Konnor Pilkington to Columbus (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Ronny Henriquez from St. Paul (IL). Optioned RHPs Louie Varland and Dereck Rodriguez to St. Paul.
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Joe Kelly on the family medical leave list. Recalled LHP Tanner Banks from Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Optioned LHP Konnor Pilkington to Columbus (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Ronny Henriquez from St. Paul (IL). Optioned RHPs Louie Varland and Dereck Rodriguez to St. Paul.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated INF Anthony Rizzo from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Estevan Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Sent RHP Albert Abreu on a rehab assignment to Somerset (EL). Sent RHP Scott Effross on a rehab assignment to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed CF Ramon Laureano on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 17. Recalled 3B Jordan Diaz from Las Vegas (PCL).
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Luis Frias from Reno (PCL). Placed RHP Kyle Middleton on the 15-day IL.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed 2B Ozzie Albies on the 10-day IL. Recalled 3B Rylan Bannon from Gwinnett (IL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Released 1B Frank Schwindel.
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Kyle Dowdy to Louisville (IL). Sent RHP Luke Farrell outright to Louisville.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of RHP Gavin Hollowell from Hartford (EL). Placed RHP Alex Colome on the bereavement list.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Cole Sulser to Jacksonville (IL). Recalled RHP Bryan Hoeing from Jacksonville.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP JT Brubaker on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 16. Recalled RHP Luis Ortiz from Indianapolis (IL). Sent LHP Dillon Peters outright to Indianapolis.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Jharel Cotton off waivers from Minnesota. Designated OF Willie Calhoun for assignment. Sent INF Jose Rojas outright to Sacramento (PCL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Dakota Hudson to Memphis (IL).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.