Sunday's Transactions

The Associated Press
September 18, 2022 4:53 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Joe Kelly on the family medical leave list. Recalled LHP Tanner Banks from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Optioned LHP Konnor Pilkington to Columbus (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Ronny Henriquez from St. Paul (IL). Optioned RHPs Louie Varland and Dereck Rodriguez to St. Paul.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated INF Anthony Rizzo from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Estevan Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Sent RHP Albert Abreu on a rehab assignment to Somerset (EL). Sent RHP Scott Effross on a rehab assignment to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed CF Ramon Laureano on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 17. Recalled 3B Jordan Diaz from Las Vegas (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Luis Frias from Reno (PCL). Placed RHP Kyle Middleton on the 15-day IL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed 2B Ozzie Albies on the 10-day IL. Recalled 3B Rylan Bannon from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Released 1B Frank Schwindel.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Kyle Dowdy to Louisville (IL). Sent RHP Luke Farrell outright to Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of RHP Gavin Hollowell from Hartford (EL). Placed RHP Alex Colome on the bereavement list.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Cole Sulser to Jacksonville (IL). Recalled RHP Bryan Hoeing from Jacksonville.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP JT Brubaker on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 16. Recalled RHP Luis Ortiz from Indianapolis (IL). Sent LHP Dillon Peters outright to Indianapolis.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Jharel Cotton off waivers from Minnesota. Designated OF Willie Calhoun for assignment. Sent INF Jose Rojas outright to Sacramento (PCL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Dakota Hudson to Memphis (IL).

