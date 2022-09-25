Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Max Castillo from Omaha (IL). National League CINCINNATI REDS — Transferred RHP Art Warren from the 7-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated RHP Daniel Duarte from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Daniel Duarte to Louisville (IL). READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Max Castillo from Omaha (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Transferred RHP Art Warren from the 7-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated RHP Daniel Duarte from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Daniel Duarte to Louisville (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Announced the departure of manager Don Mattingly at the end of the 2022 season.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP Freddy Peralta from the 15-day IL. Placed RHP Luis Perdomo on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 24.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated 3B Johan Camargo for assignment. Placed LHP Brad Hand on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 22. Selected the contract of RHP Chris Devenski from Lehigh Valley (IL).

