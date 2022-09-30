Swiderski and Charlotte FC host the Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union (18-4-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (11-17-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia +145, Charlotte FC +171, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Karol Swiderski leads Charlotte FC into a matchup with the Philadelphia Union after a two-goal outing against the Chicago Fire.

Charlotte is 9-13-1 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte has a 6-10 record in one-goal matches.

The Union are 14-3-7 in Eastern Conference games. The Union have a 6-3 record in matches decided by one goal.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. The Union won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Shinyashiki has scored four goals for Charlotte. McKinze Gaines has one goal and three assists over the past 10 games.

Daniel Gazdag has 19 goals and five assists for the Union. Julian Carranza has scored seven goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Charlotte: 4-6-0, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

Union: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.3 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Jan Sobocinski (injured), Christian Fuchs (injured), Vinicius Mello (injured), Adam Edouard Armour (injured), Guzman Corujo (injured), McKinze Gaines (injured).

Union: Jose Martinez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

