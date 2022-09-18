Tagovailoa, Dolphins stun Ravens with huge 4th-quarter rally

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns, four of which came during a spectacular fourth quarter, and the Miami Dolphins rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens 42-38 on Sunday. Tagovailoa’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle with 14 seconds left completed the incredible comeback after Miami (2-0) trailed 35-14 with under 13 minutes remaining. Tyreek Hill had touchdown catches of 48 and... READ MORE

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns, four of which came during a spectacular fourth quarter, and the Miami Dolphins rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens 42-38 on Sunday.

Tagovailoa’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle with 14 seconds left completed the incredible comeback after Miami (2-0) trailed 35-14 with under 13 minutes remaining.

Tyreek Hill had touchdown catches of 48 and 60 yards during that rally, the latter of which tied the game with 5:19 to play.

Justin Tucker kicked a 51-yard field goal with 2:18 remaining to put Baltimore ahead, but that was far too much time for Miami’s offense.

The Dolphins overcame a spectacular performance by Jackson, who threw three first-half touchdown passes and then gave Baltimore (1-1) its 21-point lead with a 79-yard TD run in the third. Jackson threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns and finished with 119 yards on nine carries. He became the first quarterback in NFL history with both a touchdown pass and a touchdown run of at least 75 yards in the same game

Waddle had 11 catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns, and Hill had 11 for 190 yards and his two TDs.

Devin Duvernay returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and the Ravens never trailed until the final seconds.

COWBOYS 20, BENGALS 17

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brett Maher kicked a 50-yard field goal as time expired, and Dallas held on to beat Cincinnati after losing a two-touchdown halftime lead.

Joe Burrow got the Bengals even at 17-17 by leading a 19-play, 83-yard drive in the fourth quarter, throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins and finding Tyler Boyd for the 2-point conversion.

After the Cowboys stopped the Bengals with about a minute remaining, Cooper Rush got the Cowboys in range for Maher to help Dallas win for the second time in his two career starts filling in for an injured Dak Prescott.

Rush got the winning drive going with a 12-yard completion to Noah Brown, who had his first career touchdown on the opening drive. A 10-yarder to CeeDee Lamb put the Cowboys (1-1) in range for Maher, who kicked a 54-yarder in the first half.

The Cowboys sacked Burrow six times in the first three quarters after he went down seven times in the opener against the Steelers. But the revamped offensive line protected him well to help the Bengals get even.

The Bengals are the first defending AFC champion to start 0-2 since Denver was coming off consecutive Super Bowl victories and started 0-4 in 1999 after John Elway retired.

49ERS 27, SEAHAWKS 7

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass on his first full drive after replacing an injured Trey Lance and ran for another score to help San Francisco beat Seattle.

Lance broke his right ankle on the second drive of the game, a season-ending injury for the 22-year-old who was given the keys to San Francisco’s offense this season.

That set the stage for Garoppolo to come in and reclaim the job he held for most of the past four seasons as the surprising decision to keep Garoppolo on a reduced contract paid nearly immediate dividends for the Niners.

He completed his first five passes in his first game since last season’s NFC title game, including a 38-yard touchdown pass to Ross Dwelley that put San Francisco (1-1) up 13-0.

Geno Smith went 24 for 30 for 198 yards and an interception for the Seahawks (1-1). Seattle also had a trick play near the goal line backfire for another turnover and rushed for only 35 yards on the day.

Garoppolo went 13 for 21 for 154 yards and the TD. He iced the game with a 1-yard sneak late in the fourth quarter.

JETS 31, BROWNS 30

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Flacco’s 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds left rallied the New York past Cleveland, which blew a two-touchdown lead in the final two minutes.

Flacco, who had four TD passes, found a streaking Wilson over the middle on third-and-10.

Nick Chubb’s third rushing TD put Cleveland up by 13 with 1:55 left. However, rookie kicker Cade York pushed his extra point to the right, a miss that proved critical.

Flacco hit Corey Davis for a 66-yard TD with 1:22 left to pull the Jets (1-1) within 30-24. New York recovered the onside kick and Flacco, subbing for the injured Zach Wilson, drove to the 15 without any timeouts before hooking up with Garrett Wilson.

Greg Zuerlein made the deciding extra point to make it 31-30.

Jacoby Brissett threw a TD pass to Amari Cooper and finished 22 of 27 for 229 yards for the Browns (1-1).

CARDINALS 29, RAIDERS 23, OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Byron Murphy Jr. scooped up Hunter Renfrow’s fumble and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown with 3:51 left in overtime, and Arizona rallied from a 20-point deficit in the second half to beat Las Vegas.

Kyler Murray scrambled for a 3-yard touchdown on the final snap of regulation before hitting A.J. Green for the tying 2-point conversion for the Cardinals (1-1), who trailed 23-7 with less than nine minutes left in regulation.

The Raiders stopped Murray on downs on Arizona’s opening drive of overtime, but Renfrow then made a catch and fumbled for the second consecutive play. Isaiah Simmons knocked it loose, and Murphy snagged the ball and sprinted down the Cardinals’ sideline to the end zone with his ecstatic teammates in pursuit for a frenzied celebration.

Arizona followed up its season-opening blowout loss to Kansas City by falling behind 20-0 in the first half in Vegas, but coach Kliff Kingsbury’s team transformed after the break. Murray passed for 277 yards and rushed for 28 more.

Davante Adams and Darren Waller caught early touchdown passes from Derek Carr for the Raiders (0-2), who had the ball for less than 10 minutes in the second half. Carr passed for 252 yards — just 42 after halftime —- as Las Vegas lost a home opener for the first time since relocating to Nevada.

BUCCANEERS 20, SAINTS 10

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tom Brady helped incite a skirmish that led to two ejections, then threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman that lifted Tampa Bay to a 20-10 victory over New Orleans.

Brady, who had lost four straight regular-season meetings with the Saints (1-1), again struggled for the first three quarters of this latest, testy encounter between NFC South rivals.

Brady was shouting at Saints quarterback Marshon Lattimore in the fourth quarter when running back Leonard Fournette entered the fray and shoved the Saints’ star cornerback. The Buccaneers’ Mike Evans rushed in and flattened Lattimore, and both were ejected.

On Tampa Bay’s next series, Brady marched the Bucs (2-0) to the New Orleans 28 and then hit Perriman in the back right corner of the end zone to make it 10-3.

The Bucs’ defense then squelched the Saints’ comeback bid by intercepting Jameis Winston three times in the final 12 minutes.

Brady finished 18 of 34 for 190 yards and the lone TD.

RAMS 31, FALCONS 27

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns, Jalen Ramsey intercepted a potential go-ahead touchdown pass in the end zone and Los Angeles held off a second-half rally attempt by Atlanta.

Cooper Kupp had two TD catches for the Super Bowl champion Rams (1-1), who were beaten badly by Buffalo in their season opener.

Atlanta — which has started 0-2 for the third straight year — trailed 28-3 early in the third quarter.

Troy Anderson blocked a punt that Lorenzo Carter returned 26 yards for a touchdown, and a 2-point conversion pass from Marcus Mariota to Drake London brought the Falcons within 31-25 with 5:06 remaining.

Los Angeles turned it over on its ensuing drive when Darren Hall forced Kupp to fumble and recovered it at the Rams 37. On third-and-13 from the Rams 24, Mariota tried to find Bryan Edwards, but Ramsey picked off the pass.

Stafford completed his first 12 passes en route to going 27 of 36. Kupp had 11 catches for 108 yards and touchdowns on consecutive drives in the second and third quarters.

PATRIOTS 17, STEELERS 14

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 253 yards and a touchdown and New England beat Pittsburgh.

The Patriots (1-1) haven’t lost consecutive games to start a season since 2001. They took advantage of a handful of mistakes by the Steelers (1-1), including a muffed punt in the third quarter by Gunner Olszewski that set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Damien Harris. That gave New England an 11-point lead it didn’t relinquish.

Jones finished 21 of 35, including a 44-yard touchdown pass to a leaping Nelson Agholor late in the first half.

Harris ran for 71 yards, most of them coming on a clock-chewing drive in the final minutes that let New England play keep-away as Pittsburgh’s defense sagged without injured star outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

Mitch Trubisky threw for 168 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Steelers.

GIANTS 19, PANTHERS 16

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Graham Gano kicked a 56-yard field goal with 3:34 to play and New York beat Carolina.

The Giants improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and sent the Panthers to their ninth straight loss.

Gano also hit from 52, 36 and 33 yards and Daniel Jones found rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger on a 16-yard touchdown pass as the Giants responded in the second half after being booed off the field at halftime of a 6-6 game.

Baker Mayfield hit DJ Moore for a 16-yard touchdown for a 13-6 lead early in the second half for the Panthers (0-2). Eddy Pineiro kicked field goals of 31, 32 and 38 yards for Carolina, the last one tying the game at 16-all with 10:40 to play.

Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 72 yards on 21 carries, had runs of 10 and 8 yards as the Giants responded with an 11-play, 37-yard drive to take the lead.

Christian McCaffrey led the Panthers with 15 carries for 102 yards.

BRONCOS 16, TEXANS 9

DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson overcame a slow start and a cascade of boos to lead Denver past Houston in his uneven debut.

The Broncos (1-1) were flagged 13 times for 100 yards, marking the first time in four years they’ve had back-to-back games with double-digit penalties.

But they pulled it out on defense, holding Houston (0-1-1) to a trio of field goals by Ka’imi Fairbairn.

After completing just six of his first 20 throws, Wilson went 4-for-4 on the Broncos’ go-ahead scoring drive that featured a 35-yard strike to a wide-open Courtland Sutton and a 22-yard payoff to tight end Eric Saubert that put Denver ahead 13-9 early in the fourth quarter.

Wilson, who finished 14 of 31 for 219 yards with one TD and an interception, followed that up by directing a clock-chewing drive that ended with Brandon McManus’ 50-yard field goal for a seven-point lead with 3:41 remaining.

Davis Mills had the Texans on the move when Randy Gregory registered his first sack for the Broncos just before the two-minute mark to help stall Houston’s bid to tie it.

JAGUARS 24, COLTS 0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw two touchdown passes to Christian Kirk, and Jacksonville dominated short-handed Indianapolis.

The Jaguars sacked Matt Ryan five times, intercepted three of his passes, held NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor to 54 yards and notched their eighth shutout in franchise history. The past three have come against Indianapolis (0-1-1), which lost its eighth straight at Jacksonville.

Lawrence completed 25 of 30 passes for 235 yards, with TD passes of 5 and 10 yards to Kirk, who finished with six catches for 78 yards.

James Robinson ran 23 times for 60 yards, including a 37-yard TD scamper in the first half for the Jaguars (1-1).

Jacksonville’s defense was the bigger story. Rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd and safeties Andre Cisco and Rayshawn Jenkins picked off Ryan. Josh Allen had two of the unit’s five sacks. He also forced a fumble.

The Colts played without three key starters: All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard and receivers Michael Pittman and rookie Alec Pierce.

LIONS 36, COMMANDERS 27

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his four touchdown passes to Amon-Ra St. Brown, lifting Detroit past Washington.

Rookie Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks in the first half to help the Lions (1-1) lead 22-0 at halftime, and Will Harris had an interception in the second half to stunt the Commanders (1-1) as they tried to rally.

Carson Wentz pulled Washington within seven points in the third quarter with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel, a 20-yard pass to Logan Thomas and 2-point conversion to rookie Jahan Dotson.

Detroit restored its cushion when Goff converted a third down by barely getting a pass off under pressure to D’Andre Swift, who slipped to the turf before regaining his footing and cutting across the field for a 22-yard touchdown.

Antonio Gibson’s 1-yard run got the Commanders within eight. Coach Ron Rivera decided to go for 2 and Wentz was picked off. Joey Slye later missed an extra point with the Commanders down by nine.

Goff was 20 of 34 for 256 yards and four touchdowns. Wentz completed 30 of 46 passes for 337 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

