Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

Boston
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|
|Totals
|27
|1
|4
|1
|
|Hernández ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bthancourt ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Story 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arroyo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Siri cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Refsnyder cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almonte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Casas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mejía c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wong c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paredes ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|00x
|—
|1
LOB_Boston 10, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Hernández (20), Arroyo (14), Mejía (19), Walls (16). SB_Díaz (3), Walls (8), Story (13).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta L,9-11
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Schreiber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strahm
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kelly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Springs
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Chirinos W,1-0
|3
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Poche H,19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Adam H,21
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fairbanks S,6-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP_Strahm, Adam.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:51. A_8,696 (25,000).
