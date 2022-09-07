Trending:
Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

The Associated Press
September 7, 2022 9:48 pm
< a min read
      

Boston

Tampa Bay

ab
r
h
bi

Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 0 6 0 Totals 27 1 4 1
Hernández ss 5 0 2 0 Díaz 3b 2 0 0 0
Pham lf 4 0 2 0 Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0
Verdugo rf 3 0 0 0 Bthancourt ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Story 2b 3 0 1 0 Ramírez dh 4 0 0 0
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 Arozarena rf 3 0 1 0
Arroyo 3b 4 0 1 0 Siri cf 0 0 0 0
Refsnyder cf 3 0 0 0 Peralta lf 3 0 0 0
Almonte ph 1 0 0 0 Margot cf-rf 3 0 0 0
Casas 1b 3 0 0 0 Mejía c 3 1 1 0
Wong c 3 0 0 0 Choi 1b 1 0 0 0
McGuire ph 1 0 0 0 Paredes ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Walls ss 3 0 2 1
Boston 000 000 000 0
Tampa Bay 000 010 00x 1

LOB_Boston 10, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Hernández (20), Arroyo (14), Mejía (19), Walls (16). SB_Díaz (3), Walls (8), Story (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pivetta L,9-11 5 2 1 1 3 3
Schreiber 1 1 0 0 0 1
Strahm 1 1 0 0 1 0
Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Springs 3 1 0 0 1 2
Chirinos W,1-0 3 4 0 0 1 4
Poche H,19 1 0 0 0 0 1
Adam H,21 1 1 0 0 1 0
Fairbanks S,6-6 1 0 0 0 1 2

WP_Strahm, Adam.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:51. A_8,696 (25,000).

