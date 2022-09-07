Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

Boston

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 0 6 0 4 9 Hernández ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .220 Pham lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .274 Verdugo rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .284 Story 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .241 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .272 Arroyo 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .283 Refsnyder cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .304 c-Almonte ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Casas 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .133 Wong c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .188 d-McGuire ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .361

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 1 4 1 4 4 Díaz 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .288 Lowe 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .231 b-Bethancourt ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Ramírez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .323 Arozarena rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .269 Siri cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Margot cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .298 Mejía c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .262 Choi 1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .227 a-Paredes ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Walls ss 3 0 2 1 0 0 .176

Boston 000 000 000_0 6 0 Tampa Bay 000 010 00x_1 4 0

a-flied out for Choi in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Lowe in the 7th. c-struck out for Refsnyder in the 9th. d-struck out for Wong in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 10, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Hernández (20), Arroyo (14), Mejía (19), Walls (16). RBIs_Walls (29). SB_Díaz (3), Walls (8), Story (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Refsnyder 2, Arroyo 2, Verdugo, Martinez); Tampa Bay 3 (Peralta, Margot, Lowe). RISP_Boston 0 for 10; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Choi, Díaz, Peralta.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta, L, 9-11 5 2 1 1 3 3 101 4.29 Schreiber 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.08 Strahm 1 1 0 0 1 0 10 3.28 Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.18

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Springs 3 1 0 0 1 2 39 2.54 Chirinos, W, 1-0 3 4 0 0 1 4 53 0.00 Poche, H, 19 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.68 Adam, H, 21 1 1 0 0 1 0 19 1.26 Fairbanks, S, 6-6 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 1.45

IBB_off Strahm (Díaz). WP_Strahm, Adam.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_2:51. A_8,696 (25,000).

