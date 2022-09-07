Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

Boston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
0
6
0
4
9
Hernández ss
5
0
2
0
0
0
.220
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Story 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Arroyo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Refsnyder cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|c-Almonte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Casas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.133
|Wong c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|d-McGuire ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.361
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|1
|4
|1
|4
|4
|
|Díaz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.288
|Lowe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|b-Bethancourt ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.323
|Arozarena rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Siri cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Margot cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Mejía c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Choi 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|a-Paredes ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.176
|Boston
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|00x_1
|4
|0
a-flied out for Choi in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Lowe in the 7th. c-struck out for Refsnyder in the 9th. d-struck out for Wong in the 9th.
LOB_Boston 10, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Hernández (20), Arroyo (14), Mejía (19), Walls (16). RBIs_Walls (29). SB_Díaz (3), Walls (8), Story (13).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Refsnyder 2, Arroyo 2, Verdugo, Martinez); Tampa Bay 3 (Peralta, Margot, Lowe). RISP_Boston 0 for 10; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Choi, Díaz, Peralta.
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 9-11
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|101
|4.29
|Schreiber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.08
|Strahm
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|3.28
|Kelly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.18
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|39
|2.54
|Chirinos, W, 1-0
|3
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|53
|0.00
|Poche, H, 19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.68
|Adam, H, 21
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|1.26
|Fairbanks, S, 6-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|1.45
IBB_off Strahm (Díaz). WP_Strahm, Adam.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_2:51. A_8,696 (25,000).
