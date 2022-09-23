Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 6

Toronto
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|10
|11
|9
|
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Aranda 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Ramírez dh
|4
|3
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Franco ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Kirk dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|5
|1
|2
|6
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mejía c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Paredes 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Choi ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Walls pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mastrobuoni 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bethancourt c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peralta ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Toronto
|000
|042
|000
|—
|6
|Tampa Bay
|200
|130
|04x
|—
|10
E_Bichette (20), Paredes (4), Arozarena (5). DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Merrifield (2), Hernández (31), Tapia (20), Franco (18), Paredes (16), Bethancourt (6). HR_Arozarena (20). SB_Bichette (12). SF_Springer (5), Peralta (3).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|White
|4
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Mayza
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Bass BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Cimber
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García L,4-5
|1
|
|3
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Springs
|5
|
|6
|4
|3
|1
|6
|Poche H,22
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Adam BS,8-11
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Guerra W,1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP_Bass.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:21. A_17,407 (25,000).
