Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 6

The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 10:49 pm
< a min read
      

Toronto

Tampa Bay

ab
r
h
bi

Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 6 8 5 Totals 33 10 11 9
Springer cf 3 0 0 1 Aranda 1b 4 1 0 0
Bichette ss 4 1 2 1 Ramírez dh 4 3 1 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 0 1 1 Franco ss 4 2 2 0
Kirk dh 5 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 5 1 2 6
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 Mejía c 0 0 0 0
Hernández rf 3 2 1 0 Margot rf 3 0 1 1
Tapia lf 4 2 2 1 Paredes 3b 2 1 1 0
Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 Choi ph 0 0 0 0
Jansen c 3 1 1 1 Walls pr-3b 0 1 0 0
Mastrobuoni 2b 4 1 2 0
Bethancourt c 3 0 1 1
Peralta ph-lf 0 0 0 1
Siri cf 4 0 1 0
Toronto 000 042 000 6
Tampa Bay 200 130 04x 10

E_Bichette (20), Paredes (4), Arozarena (5). DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Merrifield (2), Hernández (31), Tapia (20), Franco (18), Paredes (16), Bethancourt (6). HR_Arozarena (20). SB_Bichette (12). SF_Springer (5), Peralta (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
White 4 5 3 3 1 2
Mayza 1-3 1 2 2 1 1
Bass BS,0-1 2-3 2 1 1 2 0
Cimber 2 0 0 0 0 0
García L,4-5 1 3 4 1 2 1
Tampa Bay
Springs 5 6 4 3 1 6
Poche H,22 1-3 1 2 2 1 1
Adam BS,8-11 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Guerra W,1-0 2 0 0 0 1 0
Fairbanks 1 0 0 0 1 2

WP_Bass.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:21. A_17,407 (25,000).

