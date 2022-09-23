Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 6

Toronto

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 8 5 5 10 Springer cf 3 0 0 1 1 2 .262 Bichette ss 4 1 2 1 1 1 .286 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 0 1 1 0 4 .277 Kirk dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .295 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .236 Hernández rf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .259 Tapia lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .264 Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .214 Jansen c 3 1 1 1 1 0 .255

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 10 11 9 6 4 Aranda 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .259 Ramírez dh 4 3 1 0 1 1 .306 Franco ss 4 2 2 0 1 0 .275 Arozarena lf 5 1 2 6 0 0 .271 Mejía c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Margot rf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .292 Paredes 3b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .222 a-Choi ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .225 1-Walls pr-3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .172 Mastrobuoni 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .500 Bethancourt c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .256 b-Peralta ph-lf 0 0 0 1 0 0 .248 Siri cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250

Toronto 000 042 000_6 8 1 Tampa Bay 200 130 04x_10 11 2

a-walked for Paredes in the 8th. b-sacrificed for Bethancourt in the 8th.

1-ran for Choi in the 8th.

E_Bichette (20), Paredes (4), Arozarena (5). LOB_Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Merrifield (2), Hernández (31), Tapia (20), Franco (18), Paredes (16), Bethancourt (6). HR_Arozarena (20), off Bass. RBIs_Tapia (50), Bichette (91), Guerrero Jr. (89), Jansen (37), Springer (68), Arozarena 6 (87), Margot (45), Bethancourt (13), Peralta (16). SB_Bichette (12). CS_Margot (2). SF_Springer, Peralta.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Chapman, Kirk, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.); Tampa Bay 2 (Siri, Bethancourt). RISP_Toronto 4 for 14; Tampa Bay 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Jansen, Merrifield, Arozarena, Mastrobuoni. GIDP_Hernández.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Mastrobuoni, Aranda).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA White 4 5 3 3 1 2 64 7.39 Mayza 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 17 2.98 Bass, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 2 0 19 1.77 Cimber 2 0 0 0 0 0 20 3.03 García, L, 4-5 1 3 4 1 2 1 33 3.14

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Springs 5 6 4 3 1 6 83 2.56 Poche, H, 22 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 13 3.38 Adam, BS, 8-11 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 16 1.47 Guerra, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 1 0 24 4.26 Fairbanks 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 1.23

Inherited runners-scored_Bass 2-2, Adam 2-2. IBB_off García (Aranda). WP_Bass.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:21. A_17,407 (25,000).

