Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 6

Toronto
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
6
8
5
5
10
Springer cf
3
0
0
1
1
2
.262
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|10
|11
|9
|6
|4
|
|Aranda 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Ramírez dh
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.306
|Franco ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Arozarena lf
|5
|1
|2
|6
|0
|0
|.271
|Mejía c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.292
|Paredes 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|a-Choi ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|1-Walls pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Mastrobuoni 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Bethancourt c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|b-Peralta ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Toronto
|000
|042
|000_6
|8
|1
|Tampa Bay
|200
|130
|04x_10
|11
|2
a-walked for Paredes in the 8th. b-sacrificed for Bethancourt in the 8th.
1-ran for Choi in the 8th.
E_Bichette (20), Paredes (4), Arozarena (5). LOB_Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Merrifield (2), Hernández (31), Tapia (20), Franco (18), Paredes (16), Bethancourt (6). HR_Arozarena (20), off Bass. RBIs_Tapia (50), Bichette (91), Guerrero Jr. (89), Jansen (37), Springer (68), Arozarena 6 (87), Margot (45), Bethancourt (13), Peralta (16). SB_Bichette (12). CS_Margot (2). SF_Springer, Peralta.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Chapman, Kirk, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.); Tampa Bay 2 (Siri, Bethancourt). RISP_Toronto 4 for 14; Tampa Bay 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_Jansen, Merrifield, Arozarena, Mastrobuoni. GIDP_Hernández.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Mastrobuoni, Aranda).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|White
|4
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|64
|7.39
|Mayza
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|17
|2.98
|Bass, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|19
|1.77
|Cimber
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|3.03
|García, L, 4-5
|1
|
|3
|4
|1
|2
|1
|33
|3.14
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs
|5
|
|6
|4
|3
|1
|6
|83
|2.56
|Poche, H, 22
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|13
|3.38
|Adam, BS, 8-11
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|1.47
|Guerra, W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|4.26
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|1.23
Inherited runners-scored_Bass 2-2, Adam 2-2. IBB_off García (Aranda). WP_Bass.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:21. A_17,407 (25,000).
