Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 0

The Associated Press
September 15, 2022 6:29 pm
< a min read
      

Tampa Bay

Toronto

ab
r
h
bi

Tampa Bay Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 11 11 11 Totals 33 0 6 0
Díaz 3b 5 1 1 3 Springer dh 4 0 0 0
Arozarena rf 5 1 3 1 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0
Franco ss 5 1 1 1 Bichette ss 4 0 2 0
Ramírez 1b 3 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0
Walls pr-2b 0 1 0 0 Hernández rf 4 0 0 0
Margot dh 5 0 1 3 Espinal 2b 2 0 1 0
Peralta lf 4 2 2 0 Biggio ph-2b 2 0 0 0
Paredes 2b-1b 3 2 2 2 Merrifield lf 1 0 0 0
Pinto c 4 2 1 1 Tapia ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Siri cf 3 1 0 0 Moreno c 3 0 1 0
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 040 000 106 11
Toronto 000 000 000 0

LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 7. 2B_Arozarena (37), Margot (17), Bichette (41). HR_Díaz (9), Paredes (19). SB_Bichette (10), Guerrero Jr. (8), Walls (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
McClanahan W,12-5 5 3 0 0 1 5
Chargois 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Adam H,22 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1
Herget 1 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto
Gausman L,12-10 7 6 5 5 1 7
Pop 1 1 0 0 0 0
Richards 2-3 3 5 5 2 0
Phelps 1-3 1 1 1 1 0

HBP_Pop (Ramírez). WP_Richards.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:06. A_23,820 (53,506).

