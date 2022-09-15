Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay
Toronto
ab
r
h
bi
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|11
|11
|11
|
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Franco ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ramírez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walls pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot dh
|5
|0
|1
|3
|
|Espinal 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Biggio ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paredes 2b-1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Merrifield lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pinto c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Tapia ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Siri cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|040
|000
|106
|—
|11
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 7. 2B_Arozarena (37), Margot (17), Bichette (41). HR_Díaz (9), Paredes (19). SB_Bichette (10), Guerrero Jr. (8), Walls (9).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McClanahan W,12-5
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Chargois
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Adam H,22
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Herget
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gausman L,12-10
|7
|
|6
|5
|5
|1
|7
|Pop
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richards
|
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Phelps
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
HBP_Pop (Ramírez). WP_Richards.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:06. A_23,820 (53,506).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.