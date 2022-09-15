Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 11 11 11 4 7 Díaz 3b 5 1 1 3 0 2 .294 Arozarena rf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .268 Franco ss 5 1 1 1 0 0 .262 Ramírez 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .315 1-Walls pr-2b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .172 Margot dh 5 0 1 3 0 1 .299 Peralta lf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .269 Paredes 2b-1b 3 2 2 2 1 0 .219 Pinto c 4 2 1 1 0 1 .208 Siri cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .241

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 0 6 0 1 8 Springer dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278 Bichette ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .285 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234 Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Espinal 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .269 a-Biggio ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .210 Merrifield lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .200 b-Tapia ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Moreno c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .279 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182

Tampa Bay 040 000 106_11 11 0 Toronto 000 000 000_0 6 0

a-struck out for Espinal in the 6th. b-grounded out for Merrifield in the 7th.

1-ran for Ramírez in the 8th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 7. 2B_Arozarena (37), Margot (17), Bichette (41). HR_Díaz (9), off Gausman; Paredes (19), off Gausman. RBIs_Pinto (10), Díaz 3 (54), Paredes 2 (42), Arozarena (79), Franco (27), Margot 3 (42). SB_Bichette (10), Guerrero Jr. (8), Walls (9). CS_Arozarena (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Peralta, Ramírez, Margot); Toronto 4 (Hernández 2, Springer, Biggio). RISP_Tampa Bay 6 for 12; Toronto 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Franco, Díaz, Bradley Jr..

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McClanahan, W, 12-5 5 3 0 0 1 5 69 2.13 Chargois 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 15 3.38 Adam, H, 22 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 20 1.51 Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 6.48 Herget 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 6.75

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, L, 12-10 7 6 5 5 1 7 103 3.45 Pop 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 3.09 Richards 2-3 3 5 5 2 0 29 5.59 Phelps 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 18 2.79

Inherited runners-scored_Adam 2-0, Phelps 2-2. HBP_Pop (Ramírez). WP_Richards.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:06. A_23,820 (53,506).

