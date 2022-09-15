Trending:
Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 0

The Associated Press
September 15, 2022 6:29 pm
1 min read
      

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 11 11 11 4 7
Díaz 3b 5 1 1 3 0 2 .294
Arozarena rf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .268
Franco ss 5 1 1 1 0 0 .262
Ramírez 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .315
1-Walls pr-2b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .172
Margot dh 5 0 1 3 0 1 .299
Peralta lf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .269
Paredes 2b-1b 3 2 2 2 1 0 .219
Pinto c 4 2 1 1 0 1 .208
Siri cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .241
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 0 6 0 1 8
Springer dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278
Bichette ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .285
Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234
Hernández rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Espinal 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .269
a-Biggio ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .210
Merrifield lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .200
b-Tapia ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Moreno c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .279
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Tampa Bay 040 000 106_11 11 0
Toronto 000 000 000_0 6 0

a-struck out for Espinal in the 6th. b-grounded out for Merrifield in the 7th.

1-ran for Ramírez in the 8th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 7. 2B_Arozarena (37), Margot (17), Bichette (41). HR_Díaz (9), off Gausman; Paredes (19), off Gausman. RBIs_Pinto (10), Díaz 3 (54), Paredes 2 (42), Arozarena (79), Franco (27), Margot 3 (42). SB_Bichette (10), Guerrero Jr. (8), Walls (9). CS_Arozarena (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Peralta, Ramírez, Margot); Toronto 4 (Hernández 2, Springer, Biggio). RISP_Tampa Bay 6 for 12; Toronto 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Franco, Díaz, Bradley Jr..

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McClanahan, W, 12-5 5 3 0 0 1 5 69 2.13
Chargois 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 15 3.38
Adam, H, 22 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 20 1.51
Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 6.48
Herget 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 6.75
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, L, 12-10 7 6 5 5 1 7 103 3.45
Pop 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 3.09
Richards 2-3 3 5 5 2 0 29 5.59
Phelps 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 18 2.79

Inherited runners-scored_Adam 2-0, Phelps 2-2. HBP_Pop (Ramírez). WP_Richards.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:06. A_23,820 (53,506).

Top Stories