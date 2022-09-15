Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|11
|11
|11
|4
|7
|
|Díaz 3b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.294
|Arozarena rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Franco ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Ramírez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|1-Walls pr-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.172
|Margot dh
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.299
|Peralta lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Paredes 2b-1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.219
|Pinto c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|Siri cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|1
|8
|
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Espinal 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|a-Biggio ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Merrifield lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|b-Tapia ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Tampa Bay
|040
|000
|106_11
|11
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|0
a-struck out for Espinal in the 6th. b-grounded out for Merrifield in the 7th.
1-ran for Ramírez in the 8th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 7. 2B_Arozarena (37), Margot (17), Bichette (41). HR_Díaz (9), off Gausman; Paredes (19), off Gausman. RBIs_Pinto (10), Díaz 3 (54), Paredes 2 (42), Arozarena (79), Franco (27), Margot 3 (42). SB_Bichette (10), Guerrero Jr. (8), Walls (9). CS_Arozarena (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Peralta, Ramírez, Margot); Toronto 4 (Hernández 2, Springer, Biggio). RISP_Tampa Bay 6 for 12; Toronto 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Franco, Díaz, Bradley Jr..
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, W, 12-5
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|69
|2.13
|Chargois
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.38
|Adam, H, 22
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.51
|Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.48
|Herget
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|6.75
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 12-10
|7
|
|6
|5
|5
|1
|7
|103
|3.45
|Pop
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.09
|Richards
|
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|29
|5.59
|Phelps
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|2.79
Inherited runners-scored_Adam 2-0, Phelps 2-2. HBP_Pop (Ramírez). WP_Richards.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:06. A_23,820 (53,506).
