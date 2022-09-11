Trending:
Sports News

Tampa Bay 19, Dallas 3

The Associated Press
September 11, 2022 11:27 pm
Tampa Bay
6
6
7
0

19

Dallas
3
0
0
0

3

First Quarter

Tampa Bay 6 6 7 0 19
Dallas 3 0 0 0 3

First Quarter

Dal_FG Maher 51, 9:02.

TB_FG Succop 44, 5:05.

TB_FG Succop 38, 1:06.

Second Quarter

TB_FG Succop 29, 3:25.

TB_FG Succop 47, :14.

Third Quarter

TB_Evans 5 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 3:23.

A_93,797.

___

TB Dal
First downs 18 12
Total Net Yards 347 244
Rushes-yards 33-152 18-71
Passing 195 173
Punt Returns 3-28 1-3
Kickoff Returns 0-0 4-77
Interceptions Ret. 1-15 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-27-1 21-42-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-17 4-25
Punts 3-50.667 5-50.8
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-25 10-73
Time of Possession 32:42 27:18

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Fournette 21-127, Jones 2-17, R.White 6-14, Darden 1-2, Brady 2-(minus 1), Perriman 1-(minus 7). Dallas, Elliott 10-52, Prescott 2-11, Pollard 6-8.

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 18-27-1-212. Dallas, Prescott 14-29-1-134, Rush 7-13-0-64.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Evans 5-71, Jones 3-69, Godwin 3-35, Gage 2-13, Fournette 2-10, R.White 2-7, Brate 1-7. Dallas, Schultz 7-62, N.Brown 5-68, Lamb 2-29, Houston 2-16, Pollard 2-14, Fehoko 2-12, Elliott 1-(minus 3).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Succop 36.

Top Stories