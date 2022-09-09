On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 11:26 pm
< a min read
      

Tampa Bay

New York

ab
r
h
bi

Tampa Bay New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 4 11 4 Totals 36 2 9 2
Díaz 3b 4 1 2 0 Judge cf 4 0 2 1
Franco ss 5 2 3 2 Torres 2b 5 0 1 0
Arozarena lf 5 0 3 2 Hicks lf 2 0 0 0
Ramírez dh 3 0 0 0 Florial lf 1 0 0 0
Lowe 2b 2 0 0 0 Locastro ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Paredes ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 1 0
Margot rf 5 0 1 0 Andújar dh 4 0 2 0
Bethancourt c 4 0 1 0 Cabrera rf 2 0 0 0
Choi 1b 3 1 1 0 Stanton ph 1 0 0 0
Siri cf 4 0 0 0 Guzmán 1b 1 0 0 0
Peraza ss 3 1 0 0
Higashioka c 4 1 3 1
Gonzalez 1b-rf 4 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 100 300 000 4
New York 000 000 101 2

E_Rasmussen (1), Kiner-Falefa (14). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, New York 9. 2B_Franco 2 (14), Arozarena 2 (36). HR_Higashioka (8). SB_Arozarena (28).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Rasmussen W,10-4 6 6 0 0 0 10
Beeks 1 1 1 1 1 0
Raley H,23 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chargois H,2 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Armstrong S,2-4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
New York
Montas L,1-3 5 2-3 9 4 4 4 4
Luetge 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Weber 2 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Montas (Ramírez).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:32. A_46,160 (47,309).

