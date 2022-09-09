Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay
New York
ab
r
h
bi
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Judge cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Franco ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Torres 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|5
|0
|3
|2
|
|Hicks lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Florial lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Locastro ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paredes ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Margot rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Andújar dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stanton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guzmán 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peraza ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Higashioka c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzalez 1b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|100
|300
|000
|—
|4
|New York
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
E_Rasmussen (1), Kiner-Falefa (14). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, New York 9. 2B_Franco 2 (14), Arozarena 2 (36). HR_Higashioka (8). SB_Arozarena (28).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rasmussen W,10-4
|6
|
|6
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Beeks
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Raley H,23
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chargois H,2
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Armstrong S,2-4
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montas L,1-3
|5
|2-3
|9
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Luetge
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Montas (Ramírez).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:32. A_46,160 (47,309).
