Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|4
|5
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Franco ss
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|Arozarena lf
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.320
|Lowe 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|a-Paredes ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Margot rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|2
|11
|
|Judge cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.304
|Torres 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Hicks lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Florial lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.097
|c-Locastro ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Andújar dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Cabrera rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|b-Stanton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Guzmán 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Peraza ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Higashioka c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.205
|Gonzalez 1b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Tampa Bay
|100
|300
|000_4
|11
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|101_2
|9
|1
a-grounded out for Lowe in the 6th. b-grounded out for Cabrera in the 6th. c-lined out for Florial in the 8th.
E_Rasmussen (1), Kiner-Falefa (14). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, New York 9. 2B_Franco 2 (14), Arozarena 2 (36). HR_Higashioka (8), off Chargois. RBIs_Arozarena 2 (76), Franco 2 (25), Judge (119), Higashioka (22). SB_Arozarena (28).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Franco, Siri, Margot 2, Lowe, Paredes); New York 3 (Hicks, Stanton, Peraza). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 14; New York 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Ramírez, Bethancourt, Gonzalez.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen, W, 10-4
|6
|
|6
|0
|0
|0
|10
|94
|2.57
|Beeks
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|25
|2.98
|Raley, H, 23
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.08
|Chargois, H, 2
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|3.72
|Armstrong, S, 2-4
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.65
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, L, 1-3
|5
|2-3
|9
|4
|4
|4
|4
|106
|5.94
|Luetge
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.49
|Weber
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|0.84
Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-0, Luetge 2-0. HBP_Montas (Ramírez).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:32. A_46,160 (47,309).
