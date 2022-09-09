On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 11:26 pm
1 min read
      

Tampa Bay
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
37
4
11
4
4
5

Díaz 3b
4
1
2
0
1
1
.290

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 11 4 4 5
Díaz 3b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .290
Franco ss 5 2 3 2 0 0 .267
Arozarena lf 5 0 3 2 0 0 .272
Ramírez dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .320
Lowe 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .229
a-Paredes ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Margot rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .296
Bethancourt c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .222
Choi 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .228
Siri cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 2 9 2 2 11
Judge cf 4 0 2 1 1 2 .304
Torres 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .236
Hicks lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .211
Florial lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .097
c-Locastro ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .158
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Andújar dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .256
Cabrera rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .187
b-Stanton ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Guzmán 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Peraza ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .238
Higashioka c 4 1 3 1 0 0 .205
Gonzalez 1b-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .196
Tampa Bay 100 300 000_4 11 1
New York 000 000 101_2 9 1

a-grounded out for Lowe in the 6th. b-grounded out for Cabrera in the 6th. c-lined out for Florial in the 8th.

E_Rasmussen (1), Kiner-Falefa (14). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, New York 9. 2B_Franco 2 (14), Arozarena 2 (36). HR_Higashioka (8), off Chargois. RBIs_Arozarena 2 (76), Franco 2 (25), Judge (119), Higashioka (22). SB_Arozarena (28).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Franco, Siri, Margot 2, Lowe, Paredes); New York 3 (Hicks, Stanton, Peraza). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 14; New York 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Ramírez, Bethancourt, Gonzalez.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rasmussen, W, 10-4 6 6 0 0 0 10 94 2.57
Beeks 1 1 1 1 1 0 25 2.98
Raley, H, 23 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.08
Chargois, H, 2 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 13 3.72
Armstrong, S, 2-4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.65
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montas, L, 1-3 5 2-3 9 4 4 4 4 106 5.94
Luetge 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.49
Weber 2 1 0 0 0 1 25 0.84

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-0, Luetge 2-0. HBP_Montas (Ramírez).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:32. A_46,160 (47,309).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories