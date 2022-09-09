Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

37

4

11

4

4

5 Díaz 3b

4

1

2

0

1

1

.290 READ MORE

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 11 4 4 5 Díaz 3b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .290 Franco ss 5 2 3 2 0 0 .267 Arozarena lf 5 0 3 2 0 0 .272 Ramírez dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .320 Lowe 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .229 a-Paredes ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Margot rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .296 Bethancourt c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Choi 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .228 Siri cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 2 9 2 2 11 Judge cf 4 0 2 1 1 2 .304 Torres 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .236 Hicks lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .211 Florial lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .097 c-Locastro ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .158 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Andújar dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .256 Cabrera rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .187 b-Stanton ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Guzmán 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Peraza ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .238 Higashioka c 4 1 3 1 0 0 .205 Gonzalez 1b-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .196

Tampa Bay 100 300 000_4 11 1 New York 000 000 101_2 9 1

a-grounded out for Lowe in the 6th. b-grounded out for Cabrera in the 6th. c-lined out for Florial in the 8th.

E_Rasmussen (1), Kiner-Falefa (14). LOB_Tampa Bay 11, New York 9. 2B_Franco 2 (14), Arozarena 2 (36). HR_Higashioka (8), off Chargois. RBIs_Arozarena 2 (76), Franco 2 (25), Judge (119), Higashioka (22). SB_Arozarena (28).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Franco, Siri, Margot 2, Lowe, Paredes); New York 3 (Hicks, Stanton, Peraza). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 14; New York 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Ramírez, Bethancourt, Gonzalez.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rasmussen, W, 10-4 6 6 0 0 0 10 94 2.57 Beeks 1 1 1 1 1 0 25 2.98 Raley, H, 23 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.08 Chargois, H, 2 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 13 3.72 Armstrong, S, 2-4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.65

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas, L, 1-3 5 2-3 9 4 4 4 4 106 5.94 Luetge 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.49 Weber 2 1 0 0 0 1 25 0.84

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 1-0, Luetge 2-0. HBP_Montas (Ramírez).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:32. A_46,160 (47,309).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.