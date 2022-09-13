On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 4:23 pm
Tampa Bay

Toronto

ab
r
h
bi

Tampa Bay Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 35 2 8 2
Díaz 3b 4 2 3 0 Springer cf 4 0 1 0
Franco ss 4 1 2 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 1 0
Aranda 1b 4 0 1 0 Bichette ss 5 1 2 0
Arozarena dh 4 1 0 2 Kirk dh 3 0 0 1
Peralta lf 3 0 0 1 Hernández lf-rf 4 0 0 0
Margot rf 4 0 2 1 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 1
Bethancourt c 4 0 1 0 Jansen c 4 0 1 0
Walls 2b 4 0 0 0 Espinal 2b 2 0 0 0
Siri cf 3 0 0 0 Biggio ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Merrifield rf 2 0 1 0
Tapia ph-lf 2 0 1 0
Tampa Bay 103 000 000 4
Toronto 000 000 020 2

E_Díaz (6), Bethancourt (3). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 10. 2B_Bethancourt (4). SB_Arozarena (29). SF_Peralta (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Springs W,8-4 6 3 0 0 2 5
Armstrong 1 2-3 4 2 2 1 2
Fairbanks S,7-7 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Toronto
Merryweather L,0-3 1 2 1 1 0 1
White 6 7 3 3 0 2
Phelps 2 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:59. A_23,497 (53,506).

Sports News

Top Stories