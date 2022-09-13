Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay
Toronto
ab
r
h
bi
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Aranda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Arozarena dh
|4
|1
|0
|2
|
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Hernández lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walls 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Merrifield rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tapia ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|103
|000
|000
|—
|4
|Toronto
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
E_Díaz (6), Bethancourt (3). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Toronto 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 10. 2B_Bethancourt (4). SB_Arozarena (29). SF_Peralta (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Springs W,8-4
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Armstrong
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Fairbanks S,7-7
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Merryweather L,0-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|White
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Phelps
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:59. A_23,497 (53,506).
