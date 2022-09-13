On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 4:23 pm
< a min read
      

Tampa Bay
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
34
4
9
4
0
4

Díaz 3b
4
2
3
0
0
0
.296

Franco ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .267
Aranda 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .367
Arozarena dh 4 1 0 2 0 0 .268
Peralta lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .261
Margot rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .298
Bethancourt c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234
Walls 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .173
Siri cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 2 8 2 3 9
Springer cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260
Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .278
Bichette ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .282
Kirk dh 3 0 0 1 1 0 .293
Hernández lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Chapman 3b 3 0 1 1 1 2 .237
Jansen c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .239
Espinal 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .263
a-Biggio ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .218
Merrifield rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .191
b-Tapia ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Tampa Bay 103 000 000_4 9 2
Toronto 000 000 020_2 8 0

a-walked for Espinal in the 7th. b-struck out for Merrifield in the 7th.

E_Díaz (6), Bethancourt (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 10. 2B_Bethancourt (4). RBIs_Arozarena 2 (78), Peralta (11), Margot (39), Kirk (58), Chapman (67). SB_Arozarena (29). SF_Peralta.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Peralta, Siri, Bethancourt); Toronto 3 (Springer, Bichette, Jansen). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 8; Toronto 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Aranda, Kirk, Hernández. GIDP_Bethancourt, Bichette.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Walls, Aranda); Toronto 1 (Chapman, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Springs, W, 8-4 6 3 0 0 2 5 78 2.41
Armstrong 1 2-3 4 2 2 1 2 48 3.83
Fairbanks, S, 7-7 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 30 1.35
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Merryweather, L, 0-3 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 5.62
White 6 7 3 3 0 2 83 7.47
Phelps 2 0 0 0 0 1 20 2.65

Inherited runners-scored_Fairbanks 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:59. A_23,497 (53,506).

Top Stories