Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

34

4

9

4

0

4 Díaz 3b

4

2

3

0

0

0

.296 READ MORE

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 9 4 0 4 Díaz 3b 4 2 3 0 0 0 .296 Franco ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .267 Aranda 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .367 Arozarena dh 4 1 0 2 0 0 .268 Peralta lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .261 Margot rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .298 Bethancourt c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234 Walls 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .173 Siri cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .257

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 8 2 3 9 Springer cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .278 Bichette ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .282 Kirk dh 3 0 0 1 1 0 .293 Hernández lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Chapman 3b 3 0 1 1 1 2 .237 Jansen c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .239 Espinal 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .263 a-Biggio ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .218 Merrifield rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .191 b-Tapia ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .264

Tampa Bay 103 000 000_4 9 2 Toronto 000 000 020_2 8 0

a-walked for Espinal in the 7th. b-struck out for Merrifield in the 7th.

E_Díaz (6), Bethancourt (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 10. 2B_Bethancourt (4). RBIs_Arozarena 2 (78), Peralta (11), Margot (39), Kirk (58), Chapman (67). SB_Arozarena (29). SF_Peralta.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Peralta, Siri, Bethancourt); Toronto 3 (Springer, Bichette, Jansen). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 8; Toronto 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Aranda, Kirk, Hernández. GIDP_Bethancourt, Bichette.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Walls, Aranda); Toronto 1 (Chapman, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Springs, W, 8-4 6 3 0 0 2 5 78 2.41 Armstrong 1 2-3 4 2 2 1 2 48 3.83 Fairbanks, S, 7-7 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 30 1.35

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Merryweather, L, 0-3 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 5.62 White 6 7 3 3 0 2 83 7.47 Phelps 2 0 0 0 0 1 20 2.65

Inherited runners-scored_Fairbanks 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:59. A_23,497 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.