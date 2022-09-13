Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
4
9
4
0
4
Díaz 3b
4
2
3
0
0
0
.296
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|0
|4
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Aranda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.367
|Arozarena dh
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.268
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Walls 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|3
|9
|
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.293
|Hernández lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.237
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Espinal 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|a-Biggio ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Merrifield rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|b-Tapia ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Tampa Bay
|103
|000
|000_4
|9
|2
|Toronto
|000
|000
|020_2
|8
|0
a-walked for Espinal in the 7th. b-struck out for Merrifield in the 7th.
E_Díaz (6), Bethancourt (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 10. 2B_Bethancourt (4). RBIs_Arozarena 2 (78), Peralta (11), Margot (39), Kirk (58), Chapman (67). SB_Arozarena (29). SF_Peralta.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Peralta, Siri, Bethancourt); Toronto 3 (Springer, Bichette, Jansen). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 8; Toronto 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Aranda, Kirk, Hernández. GIDP_Bethancourt, Bichette.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Walls, Aranda); Toronto 1 (Chapman, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs, W, 8-4
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|78
|2.41
|Armstrong
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|48
|3.83
|Fairbanks, S, 7-7
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|1.35
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Merryweather, L, 0-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|5.62
|White
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|2
|83
|7.47
|Phelps
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.65
Inherited runners-scored_Fairbanks 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:59. A_23,497 (53,506).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.