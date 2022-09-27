Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5

Tampa Bay
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
40
6
7
6
1
13
Margot rf-cf
5
0
0
0
0
2
.283
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|6
|7
|6
|1
|13
|
|Margot rf-cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Arozarena dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Franco ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|H.Ramírez 1b-rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.314
|Mastrobuoni rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Paredes 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|Bethancourt c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|b-Aranda ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Siri cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.248
|c-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Mejía c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Walls 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|45
|5
|14
|5
|5
|10
|
|Kwan lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.301
|Rosario ss
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|J.Ramírez 3b
|6
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.277
|Naylor 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Gonzalez rf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Brennan dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Arias 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.154
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|a-Benson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Straw cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Tampa Bay
|000
|400
|000
|02_6
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|200
|010
|01_5
|14
|1
a-grounded out for Hedges in the 8th. b-struck out for Bethancourt in the 10th. c-grounded out for Siri in the 10th.
E_Gonzalez (6). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 14. 2B_Franco (19), H.Ramírez 2 (24). 3B_J.Ramírez (5). HR_Siri (4), off Bieber. RBIs_H.Ramírez 3 (57), Peralta (17), Siri 2 (13), J.Ramírez 2 (119), Arias (4), Kwan (50), Straw (29). SB_Walls (10), Arias (1), Straw (20), Franco (6). CS_Brennan (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Walls, Arozarena, Paredes); Cleveland 8 (Gonzalez 2, Kwan 2, Naylor, Rosario 3). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 12; Cleveland 4 for 18.
Runners moved up_Paredes, Peralta, Díaz, J.Ramírez, Benson, Rosario. GIDP_Hedges.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, Walls, H.Ramírez).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber
|4
|
|8
|3
|3
|1
|5
|91
|4.36
|Cleavinger
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.87
|Chargois, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|2.79
|Poche, H, 23
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.36
|Raley, H, 25
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.72
|Adam, BS, 8-12
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|24
|1.59
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|1.17
|Guerra, W, 2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|3.95
|Faucher, S, 1-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.95
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|0
|6
|90
|2.91
|De Los Santos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|3.04
|Sandlin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.14
|Clase
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.44
|Karinchak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.49
|Stephan, L, 6-5
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|24
|2.79
Inherited runners-scored_Raley 2-0. IBB_off Adam (Kwan). WP_Stephan.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_4:06. A_10,775 (34,788).
