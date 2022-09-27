Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5

Tampa Bay

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

40

6

7

6

1

13 Margot rf-cf

5

0

0

0

0

2

.283 READ MORE

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 6 7 6 1 13 Margot rf-cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .283 Arozarena dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Franco ss 4 2 1 0 1 1 .275 H.Ramírez 1b-rf 5 1 2 3 0 0 .314 Mastrobuoni rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Paredes 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Peralta lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .238 Bethancourt c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .248 b-Aranda ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Siri cf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .248 c-Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .292 Mejía c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Walls 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .173

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 45 5 14 5 5 10 Kwan lf 5 2 3 1 1 0 .301 Rosario ss 6 0 2 0 0 1 .281 J.Ramírez 3b 6 0 3 2 0 1 .277 Naylor 1b 5 0 0 0 1 2 .255 Gonzalez rf 6 1 2 0 0 1 .290 Brennan dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .300 Arias 2b 3 1 1 1 2 1 .154 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167 a-Benson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Maile c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .209 Straw cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .218

Tampa Bay 000 400 000 02_6 7 0 Cleveland 001 200 010 01_5 14 1

a-grounded out for Hedges in the 8th. b-struck out for Bethancourt in the 10th. c-grounded out for Siri in the 10th.

E_Gonzalez (6). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 14. 2B_Franco (19), H.Ramírez 2 (24). 3B_J.Ramírez (5). HR_Siri (4), off Bieber. RBIs_H.Ramírez 3 (57), Peralta (17), Siri 2 (13), J.Ramírez 2 (119), Arias (4), Kwan (50), Straw (29). SB_Walls (10), Arias (1), Straw (20), Franco (6). CS_Brennan (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Walls, Arozarena, Paredes); Cleveland 8 (Gonzalez 2, Kwan 2, Naylor, Rosario 3). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 12; Cleveland 4 for 18.

Runners moved up_Paredes, Peralta, Díaz, J.Ramírez, Benson, Rosario. GIDP_Hedges.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, Walls, H.Ramírez).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kluber 4 8 3 3 1 5 91 4.36 Cleavinger 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 2.87 Chargois, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 2.79 Poche, H, 23 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 12 3.36 Raley, H, 25 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.72 Adam, BS, 8-12 1 1 1 1 2 0 24 1.59 Fairbanks 1 1 0 0 0 3 18 1.17 Guerra, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 3.95 Faucher, S, 1-2 1 1 1 0 0 0 12 5.95

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber 6 6 4 4 0 6 90 2.91 De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 3 9 3.04 Sandlin 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.14 Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.44 Karinchak 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.49 Stephan, L, 6-5 1 1 2 1 1 2 24 2.79

Inherited runners-scored_Raley 2-0. IBB_off Adam (Kwan). WP_Stephan.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_4:06. A_10,775 (34,788).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.