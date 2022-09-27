Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022 10:56 pm
1 min read
      

Tampa Bay
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
40
6
7
6
1
13

Margot rf-cf
5
0
0
0
0
2
.283

READ MORE
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 6 7 6 1 13
Margot rf-cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .283
Arozarena dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .270
Franco ss 4 2 1 0 1 1 .275
H.Ramírez 1b-rf 5 1 2 3 0 0 .314
Mastrobuoni rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Paredes 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .215
Peralta lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .238
Bethancourt c 3 1 1 0 0 2 .248
b-Aranda ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Siri cf 3 1 1 2 0 1 .248
c-Díaz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .292
Mejía c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Walls 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .173
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 45 5 14 5 5 10
Kwan lf 5 2 3 1 1 0 .301
Rosario ss 6 0 2 0 0 1 .281
J.Ramírez 3b 6 0 3 2 0 1 .277
Naylor 1b 5 0 0 0 1 2 .255
Gonzalez rf 6 1 2 0 0 1 .290
Brennan dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .300
Arias 2b 3 1 1 1 2 1 .154
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167
a-Benson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Maile c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .209
Straw cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .218
Tampa Bay 000 400 000 02_6 7 0
Cleveland 001 200 010 01_5 14 1

a-grounded out for Hedges in the 8th. b-struck out for Bethancourt in the 10th. c-grounded out for Siri in the 10th.

E_Gonzalez (6). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 14. 2B_Franco (19), H.Ramírez 2 (24). 3B_J.Ramírez (5). HR_Siri (4), off Bieber. RBIs_H.Ramírez 3 (57), Peralta (17), Siri 2 (13), J.Ramírez 2 (119), Arias (4), Kwan (50), Straw (29). SB_Walls (10), Arias (1), Straw (20), Franco (6). CS_Brennan (1).

        Insight by Sonatype: Agencies must consider security, user experience, culture and overall integration to create a successful software development process. Find out how three agencies overcame the challenges and moved to DevSecOps.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 3 (Walls, Arozarena, Paredes); Cleveland 8 (Gonzalez 2, Kwan 2, Naylor, Rosario 3). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 12; Cleveland 4 for 18.

Runners moved up_Paredes, Peralta, Díaz, J.Ramírez, Benson, Rosario. GIDP_Hedges.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, Walls, H.Ramírez).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kluber 4 8 3 3 1 5 91 4.36
Cleavinger 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 2.87
Chargois, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 2.79
Poche, H, 23 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 12 3.36
Raley, H, 25 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.72
Adam, BS, 8-12 1 1 1 1 2 0 24 1.59
Fairbanks 1 1 0 0 0 3 18 1.17
Guerra, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 3.95
Faucher, S, 1-2 1 1 1 0 0 0 12 5.95
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber 6 6 4 4 0 6 90 2.91
De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 3 9 3.04
Sandlin 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.14
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.44
Karinchak 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.49
Stephan, L, 6-5 1 1 2 1 1 2 24 2.79

Inherited runners-scored_Raley 2-0. IBB_off Adam (Kwan). WP_Stephan.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_4:06. A_10,775 (34,788).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|4 Colorado Digital Government Summit
10|4 Headlines in Cybersecurity - What...
10|4 Zscaler Demo Desk
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories