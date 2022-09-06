Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

Boston
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|8
|13
|8
|
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Margot rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|
|Refsnyder cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Paredes 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Story 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Arroyo dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bethancourt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Casas 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Chang ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Hernández cf-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|020
|000
|020
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|302
|002
|10x
|—
|8
DP_Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 3, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Díaz (32), Arozarena 2 (34), Mejía (18). HR_Casas (1), Pham (5), Arozarena (19), Bethancourt (6), Chang (3).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill L,6-6
|4
|
|9
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Bazardo
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Danish
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Brasier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chargois
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Cleavinger W,1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Faucher H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Raley H,22
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Beeks
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Adam
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Bazardo (Díaz). WP_Bazardo, Danish.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:37. A_8,069 (25,000).
