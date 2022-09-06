Trending:
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

The Associated Press
September 6, 2022 9:34 pm
Boston

Tampa Bay

Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 6 4 Totals 34 8 13 8
Pham lf 4 1 1 2 Díaz 3b 4 1 1 0
Verdugo rf 4 0 2 0 Margot rf 4 2 2 0
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 4 3 3 3
Refsnyder cf 1 0 0 0 Ramírez dh 3 0 1 2
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Paredes 2b 4 0 0 0
Story 2b 3 0 0 0 Mejía c 4 0 2 1
Arroyo dh 4 1 1 0 Bethancourt 1b 4 1 2 1
Casas 1b 4 1 1 2 Chang ss 3 1 2 1
Hernández cf-ss 3 0 0 0 Siri cf 4 0 0 0
McGuire c 2 1 1 0
Boston 020 000 020 4
Tampa Bay 302 002 10x 8

DP_Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 3, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Díaz (32), Arozarena 2 (34), Mejía (18). HR_Casas (1), Pham (5), Arozarena (19), Bethancourt (6), Chang (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Hill L,6-6 4 9 5 5 1 3
Bazardo 2 2 2 2 0 3
Danish 1 2 1 1 0 1
Brasier 1 0 0 0 1 1
Tampa Bay
Chargois 2 2 2 2 0 1
Cleavinger W,1-0 2 1 0 0 1 3
Faucher H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Raley H,22 2 1 0 0 0 2
Beeks 1 2 2 2 1 1
Adam 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Bazardo (Díaz). WP_Bazardo, Danish.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:37. A_8,069 (25,000).

Sports News

Top Stories