Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

Boston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
4
6
4
2
10
Pham lf
4
1
1
2
0
2
.267
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Refsnyder cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Story 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.240
|Arroyo dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Casas 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.167
|Hernández cf-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|McGuire c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.367
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|8
|13
|8
|2
|8
|
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Margot rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Arozarena lf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.268
|Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.327
|Paredes 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Bethancourt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Chang ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.260
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Boston
|020
|000
|020_4
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|302
|002
|10x_8
|13
|0
LOB_Boston 3, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Díaz (32), Arozarena 2 (34), Mejía (18). HR_Casas (1), off Chargois; Pham (5), off Beeks; Arozarena (19), off Hill; Bethancourt (6), off Bazardo; Chang (3), off Bazardo. RBIs_Casas 2 (2), Pham 2 (17), Arozarena 3 (74), Ramírez 2 (51), Bethancourt (10), Chang (12), Mejía (29).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 0; Tampa Bay 3 (Chang, Margot, Bethancourt). RISP_Boston 0 for 0; Tampa Bay 4 for 9.
GIDP_Bogaerts, Díaz.
DP_Boston 2 (Devers, Story, Casas; Casas, Hernández, Casas); Tampa Bay 1 (Chang, Paredes, Bethancourt).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, L, 6-6
|4
|
|9
|5
|5
|1
|3
|64
|4.79
|Bazardo
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|40
|9.00
|Danish
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|4.05
|Brasier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|6.36
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chargois
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|27
|3.00
|Cleavinger, W, 1-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|37
|3.38
|Faucher, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.74
|Raley, H, 22
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.12
|Beeks
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|2.88
|Adam
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.28
HBP_Bazardo (Díaz). WP_Bazardo, Danish.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:37. A_8,069 (25,000).
