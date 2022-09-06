Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

The Associated Press
September 6, 2022 9:34 pm
< a min read
      

Boston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
32
4
6
4
2
10

Pham lf
4
1
1
2
0
2
.267

READ MORE
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 6 4 2 10
Pham lf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .267
Verdugo rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .286
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .315
Refsnyder cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .311
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Story 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .240
Arroyo dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .284
Casas 1b 4 1 1 2 0 3 .167
Hernández cf-ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217
McGuire c 2 1 1 0 1 0 .367
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 8 13 8 2 8
Díaz 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .289
Margot rf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .302
Arozarena lf 4 3 3 3 0 0 .268
Ramírez dh 3 0 1 2 1 1 .327
Paredes 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .214
Mejía c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .261
Bethancourt 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .223
Chang ss 3 1 2 1 1 1 .260
Siri cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263
Boston 020 000 020_4 6 0
Tampa Bay 302 002 10x_8 13 0

LOB_Boston 3, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Díaz (32), Arozarena 2 (34), Mejía (18). HR_Casas (1), off Chargois; Pham (5), off Beeks; Arozarena (19), off Hill; Bethancourt (6), off Bazardo; Chang (3), off Bazardo. RBIs_Casas 2 (2), Pham 2 (17), Arozarena 3 (74), Ramírez 2 (51), Bethancourt (10), Chang (12), Mejía (29).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 0; Tampa Bay 3 (Chang, Margot, Bethancourt). RISP_Boston 0 for 0; Tampa Bay 4 for 9.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

GIDP_Bogaerts, Díaz.

DP_Boston 2 (Devers, Story, Casas; Casas, Hernández, Casas); Tampa Bay 1 (Chang, Paredes, Bethancourt).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, L, 6-6 4 9 5 5 1 3 64 4.79
Bazardo 2 2 2 2 0 3 40 9.00
Danish 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 4.05
Brasier 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 6.36
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chargois 2 2 2 2 0 1 27 3.00
Cleavinger, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 1 3 37 3.38
Faucher, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.74
Raley, H, 22 2 1 0 0 0 2 23 2.12
Beeks 1 2 2 2 1 1 21 2.88
Adam 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.28

HBP_Bazardo (Díaz). WP_Bazardo, Danish.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:37. A_8,069 (25,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|13 Fort Benning Maneuver Warfighter...
9|13 Adobe ColdFusion Advanced Workshop
9|13 GovExec Tech Forecast: The Art of the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories