Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 6 4 2 10 Pham lf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .267 Verdugo rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .286 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .315 Refsnyder cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .311 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Story 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .240 Arroyo dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .284 Casas 1b 4 1 1 2 0 3 .167 Hernández cf-ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217 McGuire c 2 1 1 0 1 0 .367

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 8 13 8 2 8 Díaz 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .289 Margot rf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .302 Arozarena lf 4 3 3 3 0 0 .268 Ramírez dh 3 0 1 2 1 1 .327 Paredes 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .214 Mejía c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .261 Bethancourt 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .223 Chang ss 3 1 2 1 1 1 .260 Siri cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263

Boston 020 000 020_4 6 0 Tampa Bay 302 002 10x_8 13 0

LOB_Boston 3, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Díaz (32), Arozarena 2 (34), Mejía (18). HR_Casas (1), off Chargois; Pham (5), off Beeks; Arozarena (19), off Hill; Bethancourt (6), off Bazardo; Chang (3), off Bazardo. RBIs_Casas 2 (2), Pham 2 (17), Arozarena 3 (74), Ramírez 2 (51), Bethancourt (10), Chang (12), Mejía (29).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 0; Tampa Bay 3 (Chang, Margot, Bethancourt). RISP_Boston 0 for 0; Tampa Bay 4 for 9.

GIDP_Bogaerts, Díaz.

DP_Boston 2 (Devers, Story, Casas; Casas, Hernández, Casas); Tampa Bay 1 (Chang, Paredes, Bethancourt).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill, L, 6-6 4 9 5 5 1 3 64 4.79 Bazardo 2 2 2 2 0 3 40 9.00 Danish 1 2 1 1 0 1 22 4.05 Brasier 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 6.36

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chargois 2 2 2 2 0 1 27 3.00 Cleavinger, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 1 3 37 3.38 Faucher, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.74 Raley, H, 22 2 1 0 0 0 2 23 2.12 Beeks 1 2 2 2 1 1 21 2.88 Adam 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.28

HBP_Bazardo (Díaz). WP_Bazardo, Danish.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:37. A_8,069 (25,000).

