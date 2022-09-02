Trending:
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 0

The Associated Press
September 2, 2022 11:01 pm
New York

Tampa Bay

New York Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 0 5 0 Totals 34 9 11 8
LeMahieu 1b 3 0 0 0 Díaz 3b 3 0 0 1
Peraza ph 1 0 0 0 Margot cf-rf 5 1 3 2
Judge rf-cf 2 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0
Benintendi lf 1 0 1 0 Ramírez dh 5 1 2 0
Cabrera ph-rf 3 0 0 0 Arozarena rf-lf 4 1 1 0
Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 D.Peralta lf 3 0 1 1
Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 Chang 2b 1 1 1 1
Trevino c 4 0 1 0 Paredes 2b 2 0 0 0
Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 Siri pr-cf 0 2 0 0
Hicks cf-lf 3 0 1 0 Bethancourt c 4 2 2 2
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 Walls ss 3 1 1 1
New York 000 000 000 0
Tampa Bay 000 100 26x 9

E_Donaldson 2 (10), Weissert (1), Bethancourt (2). DP_New York 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_New York 10, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Benintendi (9), Kiner-Falefa (19), Ramírez (20). HR_Bethancourt (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Germán L,2-3 6 2-3 6 3 2 2 1
Weissert 1 3 3 3 0 2
Banda 0 2 3 3 3 0
Gonzalez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Springs W,7-4 5 2-3 4 0 0 3 7
Chargois H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Poche H,17 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Adam H,20 1 0 0 0 0 2
Faucher 1 1 0 0 0 2

Weissert pitched to 5 batters in the 8th, Banda pitched to 6 batters in the 8th, Chargois pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Banda (Choi).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:24. A_17,886 (25,000).

