Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 0

New York Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 0 5 0 Totals 34 9 11 8 LeMahieu 1b 3 0 0 0 Díaz 3b 3 0 0 1 Peraza ph 1 0 0 0 Margot cf-rf 5 1 3 2 Judge rf-cf 2 0 0 0 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 1 0 1 0 Ramírez dh 5 1 2 0 Cabrera ph-rf 3 0 0 0 Arozarena rf-lf 4 1 1 0 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 D.Peralta lf 3 0 1 1 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 Chang 2b 1 1 1 1 Trevino c 4 0 1 0 Paredes 2b 2 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 Siri pr-cf 0 2 0 0 Hicks cf-lf 3 0 1 0 Bethancourt c 4 2 2 2 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 Walls ss 3 1 1 1

New York 000 000 000 — 0 Tampa Bay 000 100 26x — 9

E_Donaldson 2 (10), Weissert (1), Bethancourt (2). DP_New York 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_New York 10, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Benintendi (9), Kiner-Falefa (19), Ramírez (20). HR_Bethancourt (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Germán L,2-3 6 2-3 6 3 2 2 1 Weissert 1 3 3 3 0 2 Banda 0 2 3 3 3 0 Gonzalez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Tampa Bay Springs W,7-4 5 2-3 4 0 0 3 7 Chargois H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Poche H,17 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Adam H,20 1 0 0 0 0 2 Faucher 1 1 0 0 0 2

Weissert pitched to 5 batters in the 8th, Banda pitched to 6 batters in the 8th, Chargois pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Banda (Choi).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:24. A_17,886 (25,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.