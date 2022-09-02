Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 0

New York
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|
|Totals
|34
|9
|11
|8
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Peraza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot cf-rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Judge rf-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cabrera ph-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Peralta lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Paredes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Siri pr-cf
|0
|2
|0
|0
|
|Hicks cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bethancourt c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walls ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|26x
|—
|9
E_Donaldson 2 (10), Weissert (1), Bethancourt (2). DP_New York 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_New York 10, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Benintendi (9), Kiner-Falefa (19), Ramírez (20). HR_Bethancourt (5).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Germán L,2-3
|6
|2-3
|6
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Weissert
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Banda
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Gonzalez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Springs W,7-4
|5
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Chargois H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Poche H,17
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Adam H,20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Faucher
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Weissert pitched to 5 batters in the 8th, Banda pitched to 6 batters in the 8th, Chargois pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Banda (Choi).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:24. A_17,886 (25,000).
