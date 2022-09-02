Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 0

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
0
5
0
4
13
LeMahieu 1b
3
0
0
0
1
0
.267
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|4
|13
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|b-Peraza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Judge rf-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.294
|Benintendi lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|a-Cabrera ph-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.219
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Hicks cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.219
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|9
|11
|8
|5
|3
|
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.286
|Margot cf-rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.305
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Ramírez dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.332
|Arozarena rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|D.Peralta lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Chang 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Paredes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|1-Siri pr-cf
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Bethancourt c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.217
|Walls ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.173
|New York
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|3
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|26x_9
|11
|1
a-flied out for Benintendi in the 3rd. b-struck out for LeMahieu in the 9th.
1-ran for Paredes in the 7th.
E_Donaldson 2 (10), Weissert (1), Bethancourt (2). LOB_New York 10, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Benintendi (9), Kiner-Falefa (19), Ramírez (20). HR_Bethancourt (5), off Germán. RBIs_D.Peralta (9), Bethancourt 2 (9), Chang (11), Walls (28), Díaz (49), Margot 2 (36).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa, Stanton 2); Tampa Bay 3 (Arozarena, Ramírez 2). RISP_New York 0 for 7; Tampa Bay 4 for 8.
GIDP_Margot.
DP_New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, LeMahieu).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán, L, 2-3
|6
|2-3
|6
|3
|2
|2
|1
|88
|3.12
|Weissert
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|29
|10.13
|Banda
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|29
|40.50
|Gonzalez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs, W, 7-4
|5
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|7
|97
|2.62
|Chargois, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|0.00
|Poche, H, 17
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.85
|Adam, H, 20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.16
|Faucher
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|6.59
Banda pitched to 6 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Banda 1-1, Gonzalez 3-0, Chargois 1-0. HBP_Banda (Choi).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Adam Beck.
T_3:24. A_17,886 (25,000).
