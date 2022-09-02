Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 0

New York

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 5 0 4 13 LeMahieu 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .267 b-Peraza ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Judge rf-cf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .294 Benintendi lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .246 a-Cabrera ph-rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .219 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .220 Trevino c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .264 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242 Hicks cf-lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .219 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .261

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 9 11 8 5 3 Díaz 3b 3 0 0 1 2 1 .286 Margot cf-rf 5 1 3 2 0 0 .305 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Ramírez dh 5 1 2 0 0 0 .332 Arozarena rf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .268 D.Peralta lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .271 Chang 2b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .244 Paredes 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .222 1-Siri pr-cf 0 2 0 0 1 0 .262 Bethancourt c 4 2 2 2 0 0 .217 Walls ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .173

New York 000 000 000_0 5 3 Tampa Bay 000 100 26x_9 11 1

a-flied out for Benintendi in the 3rd. b-struck out for LeMahieu in the 9th.

1-ran for Paredes in the 7th.

E_Donaldson 2 (10), Weissert (1), Bethancourt (2). LOB_New York 10, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Benintendi (9), Kiner-Falefa (19), Ramírez (20). HR_Bethancourt (5), off Germán. RBIs_D.Peralta (9), Bethancourt 2 (9), Chang (11), Walls (28), Díaz (49), Margot 2 (36).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa, Stanton 2); Tampa Bay 3 (Arozarena, Ramírez 2). RISP_New York 0 for 7; Tampa Bay 4 for 8.

GIDP_Margot.

DP_New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, LeMahieu).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Germán, L, 2-3 6 2-3 6 3 2 2 1 88 3.12 Weissert 1 3 3 3 0 2 29 10.13 Banda 0 2 3 3 3 0 29 40.50 Gonzalez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.00

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Springs, W, 7-4 5 2-3 4 0 0 3 7 97 2.62 Chargois, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 0.00 Poche, H, 17 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 2.85 Adam, H, 20 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.16 Faucher 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 6.59

Banda pitched to 6 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Banda 1-1, Gonzalez 3-0, Chargois 1-0. HBP_Banda (Choi).

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Adam Beck.

T_3:24. A_17,886 (25,000).

