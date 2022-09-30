Ten Hag committed to helping Maguire return to finest form

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed measures are in place to protect players’ mental health at a time when club captain Harry Maguire has been the subject of intense criticism. England international Maguire has been dropped at club level and is fighting for his place at the World Cup following an alarming dip in form. It has seen him suffer growing abuse on social media and raised... READ MORE

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed measures are in place to protect players’ mental health at a time when club captain Harry Maguire has been the subject of intense criticism.

England international Maguire has been dropped at club level and is fighting for his place at the World Cup following an alarming dip in form.

It has seen him suffer growing abuse on social media and raised questions about his future at United.

But Ten Hag is adamant protections are in place for all players and committed himself to returning Maguire to his finest form.

Addressing concerns over the 29-year-old defender’s mental health, the United manager said: “But it’s an aspect of top football. It’s an aspect of our work. We set conditions for that, to manage it.

“We also have experts around to help, to coach the players, the team in the right direction.

“I think he is doing quite well, but every player has room for improvement and if he believes in his skills he will quickly be back on the level and even more than he did. I am convinced of that because I see his capabilities and it’s really high.”

Maguire has endured a miserable start to the season – losing his place to Raphael Varane at United, before making high-profile mistakes in England’s 3-3 draw with Germany on Monday.

It prompted the center back to publicly apologise on Instagram, adding: “The tough times will make us stronger.”

Fellow defender Luke Shaw aired his own concerns for his club and international teammate.

“He’s taken a lot of stick – probably more than I’ve ever seen before in football,” Shaw told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“Everybody knows he’s an unbelievable player. At the moment the confidence might not be there because it could feel like the whole world is against him.”

United legend Rio Ferdinand tweeted: “Feel for Harry . . . every mistake being punished and scrutinised – comes with the territory though.

“Needs to be strong mentally to get through this!”

Maguire is out of Sunday’s derby against Manchester City with a thigh injury – but is unlikely to have started even if fit after being dropped following the 4-0 defeat to Brentford last month.

Ten Hag had initially shown faith in him when retaining him as captain after taking over the club at the end of last season.

And he insists he still has belief in the player.

“First of all, of course I have to coach him,” he said. “I have to back him. But I back him because I believe in him.

“In the period I worked with him in pre-season was good. Really good, training and games. So then he fell out – but it’s also to do with the good performance of the center backs who are playing now. But I can see even after he wasn’t in the team he trained really well, but more important, the quality was there.

“You see his career, almost 50 caps for England. For Leicester and Man United he’s performing really well. What you see is he has a high potential. Then it is about him.

“The players in the dressing room, the coaches, the manager, we all believe in him. Now it is about him. That’s what I told him. I’m sure he can do it. He will turn around this. I am really convinced of that.”

