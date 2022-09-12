Texas 3, Miami 2

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Berti lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Williams pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ad.García rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cooper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mathias dh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Bleday cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Leblanc 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Huff c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Smith lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Encarnación rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Texas
|000
|000
|210
|—
|3
|Miami
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
E_Otto (2). DP_Texas 1, Miami 1. LOB_Texas 7, Miami 7. 2B_Ad.García (27), Jung (2). SB_Thompson (14). SF_Díaz (2).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Otto
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hernández W,2-2
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Moore H,10
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leclerc S,5-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rogers
|6
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|9
|Nance BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Okert L,5-3
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Brigham
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Otto 2 (Rojas,Cooper). WP_Otto.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_3:00. A_5,095 (36,742).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.