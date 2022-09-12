On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Texas 3, Miami 2

The Associated Press
September 12, 2022 4:27 pm
< a min read
      

Texas

Miami

ab
r
h
bi

Texas Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 30 2 5 2
Semien 2b 5 0 1 0 Berti lf 4 0 1 1
Seager ss 3 1 0 0 Anderson 3b 4 0 2 0
Lowe 1b 4 0 2 0 Williams pr-3b 0 0 0 0
Ad.García rf 3 1 1 0 Cooper dh 3 0 0 0
Mathias dh 2 1 0 1 Bleday cf 4 0 1 0
Jung 3b 4 0 1 1 Leblanc 2b 3 0 0 0
Huff c 3 0 0 1 Rojas ss 3 1 1 0
Smith lf 4 0 0 0 Stallings c 2 1 0 0
Taveras cf 0 0 0 0 Wendle ph 1 0 0 0
Thompson cf-lf 4 0 1 0 Encarnación rf 3 0 0 0
Díaz 1b 3 0 0 1
Texas 000 000 210 3
Miami 000 020 000 2

E_Otto (2). DP_Texas 1, Miami 1. LOB_Texas 7, Miami 7. 2B_Ad.García (27), Jung (2). SB_Thompson (14). SF_Díaz (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Otto 6 3 2 2 2 2
Hernández W,2-2 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 0
Moore H,10 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Leclerc S,5-5 1 0 0 0 0 2
Miami
Rogers 6 1-3 4 2 2 2 9
Nance BS,0-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Okert L,5-3 2-3 1 1 1 3 1
Brigham 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Otto 2 (Rojas,Cooper). WP_Otto.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_3:00. A_5,095 (36,742).

Top Stories