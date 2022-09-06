Trending:
Sports News

Texas 4, Houston 3

The Associated Press
September 6, 2022 11:55 pm
< a min read
      

Texas

Houston

ab
r
h
bi

Texas Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 7 2 Totals 35 3 8 3
Semien 2b 5 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1
Seager ss 5 1 0 0 Peña ss 4 0 2 0
Lowe 1b 4 0 2 0 Alvarez lf 5 0 1 0
García rf 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 1 0
Mathias dh 2 1 0 0 Tucker rf 4 2 2 0
Taveras cf 4 1 2 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 1
Duran 3b 4 1 1 2 Matijevic dh 2 0 1 0
Huff c 3 0 1 0 Mancini ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Thompson lf 4 0 0 0 McCormick cf 4 0 0 1
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0
Vázquez ph 1 0 0 0
Texas 030 000 100 4
Houston 011 100 000 3

E_Huff (2), Altuve (9), Bregman (7), Gurriel (5). LOB_Texas 8, Houston 9. 2B_Duran (10), Semien (24). HR_Altuve (24). SB_Peña 2 (9), Tucker 2 (22), Semien (22), García (23), Mathias (1), Altuve (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Otto 4 5 3 2 1 5
Hearn W,6-7 2 2 0 0 0 2
Tinoco H,2 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Moore H,8 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Leclerc S,3-3 1 0 0 0 1 0
Houston
Valdez L,14-5 6 2-3 6 4 2 4 11
Maton 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 3
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Valdez(2).

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Ben May.

T_3:23. A_26,803 (41,168).

Top Stories