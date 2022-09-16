Texas 4, Tampa Bay 3

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
4
9
4
0
10
Semien 2b
4
1
2
0
0
0
.249
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|0
|10
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.245
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.308
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Smith dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|a-Mathias ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.362
|d-Calhoun ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Thompson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|3
|5
|
|Díaz dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Paredes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Bethancourt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|b-Aranda ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.343
|c-Ramírez ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Walls 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.260
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Texas
|004
|000
|000_4
|9
|1
|Tampa Bay
|020
|001
|000_3
|10
|1
a-flied out for Smith in the 6th. b- for Bethancourt in the 7th. c-flied out for Aranda in the 7th. d-struck out for Mathias in the 9th.
E_García (5), Siri (1). LOB_Texas 4, Tampa Bay 12. 2B_Seager (20), Mejía 2 (21). HR_Lowe (25), off Kluber. RBIs_Seager 2 (78), Lowe 2 (71), Mejía 2 (31), Siri (10). CS_Semien (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Mathias, Heim); Tampa Bay 7 (Ramírez 2, Margot 2, Díaz, Paredes, Bethancourt). RISP_Texas 2 for 4; Tampa Bay 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Arozarena, Díaz.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Mejía, Franco, Mejía).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, W, 12-6
|5
|1-3
|9
|3
|3
|1
|3
|91
|2.84
|Tinoco, H, 4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.19
|Hernández, H, 3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.70
|Martin, H, 7
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.14
|Moore, H, 12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.08
|Leclerc, S, 6-7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|3.09
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, L, 10-9
|5
|2-3
|9
|4
|4
|0
|6
|90
|4.44
|Cleavinger
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.70
|Poche
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.25
|Chargois
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.14
Inherited runners-scored_Tinoco 2-0, Martin 1-0, Cleavinger 2-0. HBP_Pérez (Margot), Leclerc (Paredes).
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:12. A_14,127 (25,000).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.