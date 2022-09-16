Trending:
Sports News

Texas 4, Tampa Bay 3

The Associated Press
September 16, 2022 10:38 pm
1 min read
      

READ MORE
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 9 4 0 10
Semien 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .249
Seager ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .245
Lowe 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .308
García rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .253
Heim c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .232
Jung 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .250
Taveras cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Smith dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .204
a-Mathias ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .362
d-Calhoun ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .204
Thompson lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .280
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 3 10 3 3 5
Díaz dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .293
Margot rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .298
Franco ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .262
Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .266
Paredes 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .220
Bethancourt 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .237
b-Aranda ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .343
c-Ramírez ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .313
Walls 2b 4 2 1 0 0 1 .173
Mejía c 4 0 3 2 0 0 .260
Siri cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .242
Texas 004 000 000_4 9 1
Tampa Bay 020 001 000_3 10 1

a-flied out for Smith in the 6th. b- for Bethancourt in the 7th. c-flied out for Aranda in the 7th. d-struck out for Mathias in the 9th.

E_García (5), Siri (1). LOB_Texas 4, Tampa Bay 12. 2B_Seager (20), Mejía 2 (21). HR_Lowe (25), off Kluber. RBIs_Seager 2 (78), Lowe 2 (71), Mejía 2 (31), Siri (10). CS_Semien (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Mathias, Heim); Tampa Bay 7 (Ramírez 2, Margot 2, Díaz, Paredes, Bethancourt). RISP_Texas 2 for 4; Tampa Bay 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Arozarena, Díaz.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Mejía, Franco, Mejía).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pérez, W, 12-6 5 1-3 9 3 3 1 3 91 2.84
Tinoco, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.19
Hernández, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.70
Martin, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.14
Moore, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.08
Leclerc, S, 6-7 1 1 0 0 1 0 25 3.09
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kluber, L, 10-9 5 2-3 9 4 4 0 6 90 4.44
Cleavinger 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.70
Poche 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.25
Chargois 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 3.14

Inherited runners-scored_Tinoco 2-0, Martin 1-0, Cleavinger 2-0. HBP_Pérez (Margot), Leclerc (Paredes).

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:12. A_14,127 (25,000).

Top Stories