Texas 4, Tampa Bay 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 9 4 0 10 Semien 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .249 Seager ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .245 Lowe 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .308 García rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Heim c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .232 Jung 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .250 Taveras cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275 Smith dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .204 a-Mathias ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .362 d-Calhoun ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Thompson lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .280

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 3 10 3 3 5 Díaz dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .293 Margot rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .298 Franco ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .262 Arozarena lf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .266 Paredes 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .220 Bethancourt 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .237 b-Aranda ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .343 c-Ramírez ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .313 Walls 2b 4 2 1 0 0 1 .173 Mejía c 4 0 3 2 0 0 .260 Siri cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .242

Texas 004 000 000_4 9 1 Tampa Bay 020 001 000_3 10 1

a-flied out for Smith in the 6th. b- for Bethancourt in the 7th. c-flied out for Aranda in the 7th. d-struck out for Mathias in the 9th.

E_García (5), Siri (1). LOB_Texas 4, Tampa Bay 12. 2B_Seager (20), Mejía 2 (21). HR_Lowe (25), off Kluber. RBIs_Seager 2 (78), Lowe 2 (71), Mejía 2 (31), Siri (10). CS_Semien (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Mathias, Heim); Tampa Bay 7 (Ramírez 2, Margot 2, Díaz, Paredes, Bethancourt). RISP_Texas 2 for 4; Tampa Bay 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Arozarena, Díaz.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Mejía, Franco, Mejía).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez, W, 12-6 5 1-3 9 3 3 1 3 91 2.84 Tinoco, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.19 Hernández, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.70 Martin, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.14 Moore, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.08 Leclerc, S, 6-7 1 1 0 0 1 0 25 3.09

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kluber, L, 10-9 5 2-3 9 4 4 0 6 90 4.44 Cleavinger 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.70 Poche 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.25 Chargois 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 3.14

Inherited runners-scored_Tinoco 2-0, Martin 1-0, Cleavinger 2-0. HBP_Pérez (Margot), Leclerc (Paredes).

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:12. A_14,127 (25,000).

