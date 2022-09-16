Texas 4, Tampa Bay 3

Texas
Tampa Bay
ab
r
h
bi
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Díaz dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Paredes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bethancourt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aranda ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mathias ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Calhoun ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|3
|2
|
|Thompson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Texas
|004
|000
|000
|—
|4
|Tampa Bay
|020
|001
|000
|—
|3
E_García (5), Siri (1). DP_Texas 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Texas 4, Tampa Bay 12. 2B_Seager (20), Mejía 2 (21). HR_Lowe (25).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pérez W,12-6
|5
|1-3
|9
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Tinoco H,4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández H,3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Martin H,7
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore H,12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leclerc S,6-7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kluber L,10-9
|5
|2-3
|9
|4
|4
|0
|6
|Cleavinger
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Poche
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chargois
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Pérez (Margot), Leclerc (Paredes).
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:12. A_14,127 (25,000).
