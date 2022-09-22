On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 3

The Associated Press
September 22, 2022 5:13 pm
< a min read
      

Los Angeles

Texas

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by VAST Federal: Tom Sasala, chief data officer with the Department of the Navy, discusses data management strategy and AI's role in cybersecurity. Randy Hayes, public sector...

READ MORE

Los Angeles Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 28 5 6 5
Rengifo ss-2b 5 1 2 0 Semien 2b 3 1 2 1
Trout dh 4 1 1 2 Seager ss 4 2 1 2
Ward rf 4 0 1 1 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 1
Duffy 3b 2 0 0 0 García rf 4 0 1 1
Ford 1b 4 0 1 0 Heim c 4 0 1 0
Moniak pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Jung 3b 3 0 0 0
Adell lf 4 0 1 0 Smith lf 2 1 0 0
Thaiss 1b 0 0 0 0 Calhoun dh 2 0 0 0
Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 Thompson pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Stefanic 2b 3 0 1 0 Taveras cf 2 1 0 0
Soto ss 1 0 0 0
Sierra cf 3 1 0 0
Ohtani ph 1 0 1 0
Los Angeles 003 000 000 3
Texas 001 002 02x 5

LOB_Los Angeles 8, Texas 3. 2B_Trout (21), Ford (3), Ohtani (28), Semien (31). HR_Seager (32). SB_Smith (4). S_Suzuki (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Lorenzen 5 2 3 3 2 7
Loup BS,1-5 2-3 3 0 0 0 0
Wantz 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Quijada L,0-5 1 1 2 2 1 1
Texas
Pérez 6 5 3 3 3 5
Hernández 1 1 0 0 0 1
Moore W,5-2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Leclerc S,7-8 1 1 0 0 0 3

Lorenzen pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

        Insight by VAST Federal: Tom Sasala, chief data officer with the Department of the Navy, discusses data management strategy and AI's role in cybersecurity. Randy Hayes, public sector at VAST Federal, provides an industry perspective.

T_2:49. A_16,223 (40,300).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|29 California Digital Government Summit
9|29 Data Lineage in the Cloud Episode 3:...
9|29 Cloud Modernization Data Day for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories