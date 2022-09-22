Texas 5, L.A. Angels 3

Los Angeles Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 28 5 6 5 Rengifo ss-2b 5 1 2 0 Semien 2b 3 1 2 1 Trout dh 4 1 1 2 Seager ss 4 2 1 2 Ward rf 4 0 1 1 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 1 Duffy 3b 2 0 0 0 García rf 4 0 1 1 Ford 1b 4 0 1 0 Heim c 4 0 1 0 Moniak pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Jung 3b 3 0 0 0 Adell lf 4 0 1 0 Smith lf 2 1 0 0 Thaiss 1b 0 0 0 0 Calhoun dh 2 0 0 0 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 Thompson pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Stefanic 2b 3 0 1 0 Taveras cf 2 1 0 0 Soto ss 1 0 0 0 Sierra cf 3 1 0 0 Ohtani ph 1 0 1 0

Los Angeles 003 000 000 — 3 Texas 001 002 02x — 5

LOB_Los Angeles 8, Texas 3. 2B_Trout (21), Ford (3), Ohtani (28), Semien (31). HR_Seager (32). SB_Smith (4). S_Suzuki (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Lorenzen 5 2 3 3 2 7 Loup BS,1-5 2-3 3 0 0 0 0 Wantz 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Quijada L,0-5 1 1 2 2 1 1

Texas Pérez 6 5 3 3 3 5 Hernández 1 1 0 0 0 1 Moore W,5-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 Leclerc S,7-8 1 1 0 0 0 3

Lorenzen pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:49. A_16,223 (40,300).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.