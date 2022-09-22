Texas 5, L.A. Angels 3

Los Angeles
Texas
ab
r
h
bi
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|28
|5
|6
|5
|
|Rengifo ss-2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Trout dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|1
|2
|
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Duffy 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Ford 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moniak pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jung 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adell lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Smith lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Thaiss 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Calhoun dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stefanic 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Soto ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sierra cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ohtani ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|003
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Texas
|001
|002
|02x
|—
|5
LOB_Los Angeles 8, Texas 3. 2B_Trout (21), Ford (3), Ohtani (28), Semien (31). HR_Seager (32). SB_Smith (4). S_Suzuki (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lorenzen
|5
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Loup BS,1-5
|
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wantz
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quijada L,0-5
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pérez
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Hernández
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moore W,5-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leclerc S,7-8
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Lorenzen pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:49. A_16,223 (40,300).
