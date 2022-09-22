Texas 5, L.A. Angels 3

Los Angeles

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

34

3

8

3

3

10 Rengifo ss-2b

5

1

2

0

0

2

.276 READ MORE

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 8 3 3 10 Rengifo ss-2b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .276 Trout dh 4 1 1 2 1 1 .273 Ward rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .272 Duffy 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .254 Ford 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .238 2-Moniak pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Adell lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .223 Thaiss 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .175 Stefanic 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .185 Soto ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Sierra cf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .165 a-Ohtani ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .271

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 5 6 5 4 8 Semien 2b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .254 Seager ss 4 2 1 2 0 1 .246 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .307 García rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .252 Heim c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230 Jung 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Smith lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .202 Calhoun dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .203 1-Thompson pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Taveras cf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .270

Los Angeles 003 000 000_3 8 0 Texas 001 002 02x_5 6 0

a-doubled for Sierra in the 9th.

1-ran for Calhoun in the 7th. 2-ran for Ford in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 8, Texas 3. 2B_Trout (21), Ford (3), Ohtani (28), Semien (31). HR_Seager (32), off Quijada. RBIs_Trout 2 (73), Ward (58), Semien (77), Lowe (72), García (95), Seager 2 (82). SB_Smith (4). CS_Thompson (3). S_Suzuki.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Sierra, Suzuki, Trout, Ford 2); Texas 2 (Jung, Seager). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 11; Texas 4 for 7.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lorenzen 5 2 3 3 2 7 99 4.78 Loup, BS, 1-5 2-3 3 0 0 0 0 10 3.83 Wantz 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 20 3.40 Quijada, L, 0-5 1 1 2 2 1 1 17 3.79

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez 6 5 3 3 3 5 90 2.90 Hernández 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.49 Moore, W, 5-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.99 Leclerc, S, 7-8 1 1 0 0 0 3 12 2.96

Inherited runners-scored_Loup 2-2, Wantz 2-0. PB_Heim (3).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:49. A_16,223 (40,300).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.