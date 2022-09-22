Texas 5, L.A. Angels 3

Los Angeles
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
3
8
3
3
10
Rengifo ss-2b
5
1
2
0
0
2
.276
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|3
|10
|
|Rengifo ss-2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Trout dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.273
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Duffy 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.254
|Ford 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|2-Moniak pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Adell lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Thaiss 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Stefanic 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Soto ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Sierra cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.165
|a-Ohtani ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|5
|6
|5
|4
|8
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.254
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.246
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.307
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.252
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Jung 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Smith lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Calhoun dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|1-Thompson pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Taveras cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Los Angeles
|003
|000
|000_3
|8
|0
|Texas
|001
|002
|02x_5
|6
|0
a-doubled for Sierra in the 9th.
1-ran for Calhoun in the 7th. 2-ran for Ford in the 8th.
LOB_Los Angeles 8, Texas 3. 2B_Trout (21), Ford (3), Ohtani (28), Semien (31). HR_Seager (32), off Quijada. RBIs_Trout 2 (73), Ward (58), Semien (77), Lowe (72), García (95), Seager 2 (82). SB_Smith (4). CS_Thompson (3). S_Suzuki.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Sierra, Suzuki, Trout, Ford 2); Texas 2 (Jung, Seager). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 11; Texas 4 for 7.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lorenzen
|5
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|7
|99
|4.78
|Loup, BS, 1-5
|
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.83
|Wantz
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|3.40
|Quijada, L, 0-5
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|17
|3.79
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|5
|90
|2.90
|Hernández
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.49
|Moore, W, 5-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.99
|Leclerc, S, 7-8
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|2.96
Inherited runners-scored_Loup 2-2, Wantz 2-0. PB_Heim (3).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:49. A_16,223 (40,300).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.