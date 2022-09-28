Texas 5, Seattle 0

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|France 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Smith pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Suárez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|García rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jung 3b
|4
|2
|3
|5
|
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Huff c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelenic cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Moore lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Culberson dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Calhoun ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|010
|001
|030
|—
|5
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Texas 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Texas 5, Seattle 9. HR_Jung 2 (5). SB_Thompson (18), D.Moore (19).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tinoco
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Miller W,1-1
|3
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|D.Santana H,19
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|M.Moore H,14
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leclerc
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray L,12-11
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Murfee
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boyd
|
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|D.Castillo
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Flexen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Boyd (Seager).
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:22. A_23,221 (47,929).
