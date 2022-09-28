Trending:
Texas 5, Seattle 0

The Associated Press
September 28, 2022 1:20 am
< a min read
      

Texas

Seattle

ab
r
h
bi

Texas Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 31 0 5 0
Semien 2b 5 1 1 0 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0
Seager ss 3 0 0 0 France 3b 3 0 1 0
Smith pr-ss 0 1 0 0 Haniger rf 4 0 2 0
Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 Suárez dh 3 0 0 0
García rf 3 1 1 0 Raleigh c 4 0 0 0
Jung 3b 4 2 3 5 C.Santana 1b 3 0 1 0
Huff c 2 0 0 0 Kelenic cf 3 0 0 0
Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 D.Moore lf 3 0 1 0
Culberson dh 2 0 0 0 Toro ph 1 0 0 0
Calhoun ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0
Thompson lf 4 0 1 0
Texas 010 001 030 5
Seattle 000 000 000 0

DP_Texas 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Texas 5, Seattle 9. HR_Jung 2 (5). SB_Thompson (18), D.Moore (19).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Tinoco 2 0 0 0 1 2
Miller W,1-1 3 2-3 2 0 0 1 3
D.Santana H,19 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
M.Moore H,14 1 2 0 0 0 0
Hernández 1 1 0 0 0 1
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 2 1
Seattle
Ray L,12-11 5 2-3 6 2 2 2 8
Murfee 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Boyd 1-3 0 2 2 1 0
D.Castillo 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Flexen 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Boyd (Seager).

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:22. A_23,221 (47,929).

