Sports News

Texas 5, Seattle 0

The Associated Press
September 28, 2022 1:20 am
1 min read
      

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
5
7
5
3
12

Semien 2b
5
1
1
0
0
2
.254

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 7 5 3 12
Semien 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .254
Seager ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .246
1-Smith pr-ss 0 1 0 0 0 0 .202
Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .304
García rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .252
Jung 3b 4 2 3 5 0 0 .227
Huff c 2 0 0 0 2 1 .241
Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .264
Culberson dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .252
a-Calhoun ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Thompson lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .277
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 5 0 5 7
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .249
France 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .274
Haniger rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .236
Suárez dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .233
Raleigh c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .204
C.Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .179
Kelenic cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .152
D.Moore lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .217
b-Toro ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .183
Frazier 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Texas 010 001 030_5 7 0
Seattle 000 000 000_0 5 0

a-grounded out for Culberson in the 7th. b-flied out for D.Moore in the 9th.

1-ran for Seager in the 8th.

LOB_Texas 5, Seattle 9. HR_Jung (4), off Ray; Jung (5), off D.Castillo. RBIs_Jung 5 (11). SB_Thompson (18), D.Moore (19).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Taveras 2, Lowe); Seattle 4 (Raleigh, C.Santana, Frazier 2). RISP_Texas 2 for 7; Seattle 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Semien, Lowe. GIDP_Jung, Kelenic.

DP_Texas 1 (Jung, Seager, Jung, Lowe); Seattle 1 (Frazier, C.Santana).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tinoco 2 0 0 0 1 2 36 1.53
Miller, W, 1-1 3 2-3 2 0 0 1 3 66 8.10
D.Santana, H, 19 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 5.46
M.Moore, H, 14 1 2 0 0 0 0 21 2.06
Hernández 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.39
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 2 1 29 2.89
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray, L, 12-11 5 2-3 6 2 2 2 8 104 3.58
Murfee 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.45
Boyd 1-3 0 2 2 1 0 8 1.93
D.Castillo 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 8 3.93
Flexen 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 3.66

Inherited runners-scored_D.Santana 1-0, Murfee 3-0, D.Castillo 2-2. IBB_off Boyd (García). HBP_Boyd (Seager).

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:22. A_23,221 (47,929).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
