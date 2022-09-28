Texas 5, Seattle 0

Texas
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
5
7
5
3
12
Semien 2b
5
1
1
0
0
2
.254
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|3
|12
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|1-Smith pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|García rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Jung 3b
|4
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.227
|Huff c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.241
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Culberson dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|a-Calhoun ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|5
|7
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|France 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Suárez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.233
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|Kelenic cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.152
|D.Moore lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|b-Toro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Texas
|010
|001
|030_5
|7
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Culberson in the 7th. b-flied out for D.Moore in the 9th.
1-ran for Seager in the 8th.
LOB_Texas 5, Seattle 9. HR_Jung (4), off Ray; Jung (5), off D.Castillo. RBIs_Jung 5 (11). SB_Thompson (18), D.Moore (19).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Taveras 2, Lowe); Seattle 4 (Raleigh, C.Santana, Frazier 2). RISP_Texas 2 for 7; Seattle 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Semien, Lowe. GIDP_Jung, Kelenic.
DP_Texas 1 (Jung, Seager, Jung, Lowe); Seattle 1 (Frazier, C.Santana).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tinoco
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|36
|1.53
|Miller, W, 1-1
|3
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|66
|8.10
|D.Santana, H, 19
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|5.46
|M.Moore, H, 14
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|2.06
|Hernández
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.39
|Leclerc
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|29
|2.89
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, L, 12-11
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|104
|3.58
|Murfee
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.45
|Boyd
|
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|8
|1.93
|D.Castillo
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|3.93
|Flexen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|3.66
Inherited runners-scored_D.Santana 1-0, Murfee 3-0, D.Castillo 2-2. IBB_off Boyd (García). HBP_Boyd (Seager).
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:22. A_23,221 (47,929).
