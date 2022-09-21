Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

Los Angeles
Texas
ab
r
h
bi
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|6
|
|Rengifo 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Ward rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|García dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Ford 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thaiss c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Huff c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moniak lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Adell ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soto ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stefanic ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Texas
|111
|000
|13x
|—
|7
E_Soto (1), Weiss (1). DP_Los Angeles 0, Texas 3. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Texas 4. 2B_Lowe (25), García (30), Seager (22). HR_Ward (19), Smith (2). SF_García (5).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davidson L,1-5
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Barría
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Zastryzny
|0
|
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Weiss
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dunning W,4-8
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Burke H,9
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moore H,13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Leclerc
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Zastryzny pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
WP_Davidson, Moore.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:35. A_20,959 (40,300).
